Countdown: Jensen Ackles, Jessica Camacho & More at Their Blooper Best

They're here! Here's a look at some bloopers from Derek Haas's Jensen Ackles and Jessica Camacho-starring Countdown Season 1.

We're going to hold off on any serious spoiler deep dives regarding what Derek Haas's Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural) and Jessica Camacho (Bosch: Legacy, Watchmen)-starring Countdown S01E13: "Your People Are in Danger" (directed by Jonathan Brown and written by Haas). That said, we're just going to take off our editorial hat and just put it out there. Either we get Season 2, or we riot. Sounds fair, right? Thankfully, Prime Video chose to wrap up the work week in a very giving mood, sharing a rundown of some quality blooper moments from the first season – and we have that waiting for you above.

Ackles had a chance to address that exchange between Meachum (Ackles) and Blythe (Eric Dane) about Meachum's interest in moving up the chain of command and how he feels like he can be his own worst enemy during an interview with TV Line prior to the season finale. "It was one of those things in the script — when I read it, it made me think of, funny enough, 'Top Gun: Maverick,' where Maverick [Tom Cruise] should have been an admiral at this point, but he's still way down here at a lower level, and it's because he feels like that's where best suited and that's where he can be used and utilized the best," Ackles revealed. "I kind of feel like Meachum fits that bill a little bit, where he's like, 'I don't want to be pulling strings with politicians. I don't want to be. That's your job. I'm the hammer. So that's what I want to be. I want to be the blunt instrument that is used to crush and catch the bad guys."

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions. Ackles's Mark Meachum is described as a rogue L.A. detective, wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy who takes risks that most people wouldn't take. That could make things difficult when Meachum finds himself part of an elite team that also includes Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane), and Lucas Finau (Uli Latukefu).

