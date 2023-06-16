Posted in: DC Universe, Max, Movies, Preview, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, max, peter safran, preview

Creature Commandos: James Gunn Brings "Whole Other Flavor" to Series

Warner Bros. Discovery executives Suzanna Makkos and Peter Girardi discuss working with DC Studios co-head James Gunn on Creature Commandos.

The last time we had an update on how things were going with DC Studios co-heads James Gunn & Peter Safran's upcoming animated series based on writer J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's Creature Commandos, Gunn shared that recording was still going and that it should hit screens in "a year or so" (and teasing a "new soundtrack" for the show… hmmm). This time around, we have Suzanna Makkos, EVP, original comedy and adult animation at Max and Adult Swim, and Peter Girardi, EVP, alternative programming for Warner Bros. Animation, sharing their thoughts on how it's all coming together.

"He knew 'Creature Commandos' — one of his favorite comics — when he took over the DC Universe," Makkos shared about Gunn during today's Annecy International Animation Festival presentation. "He literally wrote the episodes. He has cast the voices. He's designed the art. He's so passionate about it." Girardi added, "James brought a whole other flavor to it, which is the sympathy that he has for these 'monster' characters. I've never worked on something like that before." The role call for the adult animated series (and any potential live-action takes) includes Frank Grillo set as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, and Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, and Steve Agee returning as John Economos.

First introduced in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

