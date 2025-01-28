Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu

Creature Commandos: James Gunn on Other Characters He Considered

James Gunn shared which other characters he considered for Max and DC Studios' Creature Commandos and why they didn't end up making the cut.

When it comes to the future of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's Creature Commandos, Gunn wasn't kidding when he said that the team we began the series with wouldn't be the same one we ended it with (or headed into Season 2 with, now that it's been officially renewed). But what about how the team might've looked heading into the series if Gunn went with some different options? When asked which other characters were potentially in play to join the initial lineup, Gunn noted that Wolfpack (J.M. DeMatteis & Pat Broderick; Weird War Tales #93 – November 1980), Man-Bat (Frank Robbins, Neal Adams & Julius Schwartz; Detective Comics #400 – June 1970), Vincent Velcoro (J.M. DeMatteis & Pat Broderick; Weird War Tales #93 – November, 1980), and Solomon Grundy (Alfred Bester & Paul Reinman; All-American Comics #61 – October 1944) were considered while adding the thinking behind why they didn't make the final cut.

"I definitely considered Wolfpack, and, especially, Man-Bat (one of my faves). But I knew I wanted to tell Weasel's story so it felt like too many rabid and fuzzy characters," Gunn shared on Threads. "I considered Vincent Velcoro but wanted to choose a "creature" far outside the usual roster from another part of DC – so I went with Dr. Phosphorous instead. I also considered Solomon Grundy, another favorite, but was pretty set on Frankenstein." Here's a screencap of Gunn's response from earlier today:

Creature Commandos Season 2 Team (If They Last That Long?)

The Bride (Indira Varma) learns from Economos (Steve Agee) that Waller (Viola Davis) wants The Bride to not only stick around but also lead a new team out of a converted area of Belle Reve. From there, The Bride gets to check out the new facility – and team: Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk) and Weasel (Sean Gunn) are back, along with a seriously upgraded G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn) – joined by the vampiric Nosferata, King Shark (Diedrich Bader), and the mummy-like Khalis. Here's a look at the lineup, with Gunn and Showrunner Dean Lorey discussing the roster with Rotten Tomatoes below:

The roll call for Creature Commandos Season 1 includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Clayface, and Will Magnus; David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel; Steve Agee as John Economos, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. In addition, we have Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne, Michael Rooker as Sam, and Peter Serafinowicz as Victor Frankenstein. Linda Cardellini and Gregg Henry also joined the cast in guest star roles. Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell (Peacemaker, Doom Patrol) are scoring the animated series.

First introduced by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

