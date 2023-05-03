Creature Commandos: Not Just Good; It's F-Bomb-Dropping Good: Grillo When it comes to DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran's Creature Commandos, it's pretty clear that Frank Grillo likes what he sees.

A week after we last checked in on the project (more on that in a minute), we have a fresh tease to pass along for DC Studios co-heads James Gunn & Peter Safran's upcoming animated series based on writer J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's Creature Commandos. Just in case you need a reminder role call, we have Frank Grillo set as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, and Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, and Steve Agee returning as John Economos. In a brief Instagram Stories video post, Grillo is finishing up work on some episode at a location he wouldn't disclose – but he did let us know what he thinks of it so far: "Boy, is it… fuc*ing… good. Stay tuned…" Here's a screencap of Grillo's post (which Gunn showed some love on his Instagram Stories).

Creature Commandos: Having "Some Fun" Last Week

Last week, we got some very interesting teases about how things were going. First, Grillo posted, "Oh we had some fun today," tagging Gunn and the official DC account. Gunn followed up not long after with, "We certainly did," tagging both Grillo and Harbour. Are we talking about "some fun" recording sessions today? Maybe even some light talk about a live-action counterpart of some type? Hmmm…

First introduced in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.