Creepshow: Shudder Scares Up Season 3 Official Trailer & Key Art

Creepshow, the anthology that many horror fans have shown love for, will continue to frighten audiences going into its' third season this month on Shudder. The horror streaming service released the trailer and key art for season three of the record-breaking anthology series, "Creepshow," executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), which premieres Thursday, September 23, on Shudder as well as via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle. Previously announced season three guest stars include Michael Rooker, James Remar, Johnathon Schaech, Reid Scott, Hannah Fierman, King Bach, and Ethan Embry.

Nicotero has also directed for the series since the 2019 premiere of the Shudder original, along with other directors such as John Harrison, who had previously worked on the Tales From The Crypt series in the 1990s, and Roxanne Benjamin who was a director on the horror film, XX, that featured anthology-based stories itself. Familiar faces will show up this season on Creepshow, alongside some interesting themes of body horror, creature features, and much more based on the trailer.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Creepshow Season 3 – Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original Series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PzFZwyN9ts)

The beginnings of the wonderous Halloween season are approaching, and this trailer is just a taste of what this anthology looks to be offering fans. Creepshow, based on the 1982 horror-comedy classic, is still the most fun you'll ever have being scared. The original film had a screenplay written by Stephen King and was directed by George A. Romero. The twists in the original inspiration for these stories, horror from EC Comics in Tales From The Crypt, continue to come through today and will be seen in the upcoming season. In Creepshow, a comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page…