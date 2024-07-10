Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution, paramount, preview, trailer

Criminal Minds: Evolution S17E07: Does BAU's Past Hold The Answer?

Check out the official overview and images for Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution S17E07: "Piranha," directed by the amazing Aisha Tyler.

Six episodes into the current season of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, it would be pretty safe to say that everyone has been dragged through the emotional and psychological meat grinder – especially Prentiss (Paget Brewster) and Rossi (Joe Mantegna). But to get to the heart of Gold Star, the two will have to dig into the BAU's past – and we have a feeling that's where Felicity Huffman's (Desperate Housewives, Get Shorty) Dr. Jill Gideon, the ex-wife of Jason Gideon (previously played by Mandy Patinkin), comes into play. Here's a look at the official overview and preview images for S17E07: "Piranha" – directed by the amazing Aisha Tyler.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 17 Episode 7 "Piranha": The BAU zeroes in on a sadistic UnSub in D.C. with a twisted M.O. Prentiss (Paget Brewster) and Rossi (Joe Mantegna) dive into the BAU's history to find connections to Gold Star. Prentiss reaches out to someone from Rossi's past. Voit (Zach Gilford) utilizes his lawyer to reach out to Damien (David Garelic). Directed by Aisha Tyler and written by Chikodili Agwuna & Jayne A. Archer, here's a look at the image gallery for this week's chapter:

In the wake of last season's shocking finale, the second season picks up as the FBI's elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of "Gold Star." As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU's own backyard. With the streaming series returning this Thursday with S17E07: "Piranha," here's a look back at the team behind Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, offering viewers some clues to what's to come:

The streaming series stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and Ryan-James Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. For the second season, Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives, Get Shorty), Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Snowpiercer), Brian White (Ray Donovan, Chicago Fire), Tuc Watkins (Uncoupled, Black Monday), and the returning Paul F. Tompkins. Now, here's a look back at the original teaser – followed by what we know (so far) about some of the season's new faces:

Huffman has been tapped to portray Dr. Jill Gideon, the ex-wife of Jason Gideon (played initially by Mandy Patinkin). Based on the character description that was released, Dr. Gideon is a brilliant biological psychiatrist who agrees to help the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit investigate a murderous conspiracy theory. Jill is reluctant to return to the bureau's elite team given her complicated history with David Rossi (Mantegna) and her dead ex-husband, Jason Gideon (Patinkin), but soon realizes her specific skill set could help them uncover another clue to the elusive Gold Star mystery.

Gregg is set as FBI Director Ray Madison, who set up the deal to have Voit assist the BAU team. White's Vincent Orlov is Voit's attorney – a shady dealer whom Voit uses to keep the pressure on the BAU team – from a distance. Watkins's Frank Church appears to be an advocate for children – but the BAU is sensing something very wrong with Church's motives. Tompkins returns as Brian Garrity, Emily Prentiss's (Brewster) former neighbor and conspiracy theorist who finds himself being used as a pawn in a much bigger game – one meant to end the BAU's investigation before it's barely begun.

Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios – with Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serving as showrunner. In addition, Messer, Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon serve as executive producers.

