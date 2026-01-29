Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Criminal Record

Criminal Record Season 2: Apple TV Previews Capaldi & Jumbo-Starrer

Returning on April 22nd, here's an early look at the second season of Apple TV's Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo-starring Criminal Record.

Article Summary Criminal Record season 2 premieres globally on Apple TV starting April 22, starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo.

The new season thrusts detectives into an intense hunt after a murder at a political rally leads to a bigger threat.

Capaldi and Jumbo return as rival cops forced to work together, uncovering a far-right bomb plot in London.

Season 2 features new cast members and weekly episode releases through June 10, promising gripping crime drama.

Apple TV unveiled a first look at the anticipated season two return of Criminal Record, the critically hailed crime thriller starring Academy Award winner and BAFTA Award winner and ex-Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi, and Laurence Olivier Award nominee and Critics Choice Award nominee Cush Jumbo. as a policewoman who goes up against the bad history of the London Metropolitan Police Force in the form of a grizzled legendary cop of the old school. Guess who plays which role. Hilarity ensues in that recognisably British grim and miserable way. It's like Apple TV wants a piece of ITV's pie. The eight-episode second season of "Criminal Record" will make its global debut on Apple TV with the first episode on Wednesday, April 22nd, followed by new episodes weekly through Wednesday, June 10th.

From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman, Criminal Record is a powerful, character-driven drama set in the heart of contemporary London, exploring the impossibility of policing when the truth is up for grabs. In season two, when a young man is stabbed to death at a political rally, rival police officers June Lenker (Jumbo) and Daniel Hegarty (Capaldi) are forced into an uneasy alliance. But what starts as a hunt for a murderer escalates into an undercover operation to foil a far-right bomb plot in the heart of London.

Season two reunites Capaldi as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Jumbo as Detective Sergeant June Lenker. Dustin Demri-Burns, Luca Pasqualino, Luther Ford, Lyndsey Marshal, and Peter Sullivan join the cast, alongside the returning ensemble, which includes Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell Moore, and Charlie Creed-Miles.

Criminal Record is produced for Apple TV by Tod Productions and STV Studios, and executive produced by BAFTA Scotland Award winner Elaine Collins, Rutman, Capaldi, and Jumbo. The series is directed by Ben A. Williams and Joelle Mae David. Criminal Record is streaming worldwide on Apple TV. Season 2 premieres on April 22nd.

