Critical Role Returns To Theaters To Celebrate Seventh Anniversary

The crew of Critical Role will be celebrating their seventh anniversary in style as they're taking the show back to the big screen. The show has partnered once again with Cinemark to bring another one of their weekly broadcast to cinemas around the country, as fans can experience an entire show with each other in person for an entire evening. Specifically, on March 17th, they will be showing Campaign 3, Episode 17 in 55 theaters nationwide at Cinemark, Landmark Theatres, and Cinépolis chains, as well as three international screenings in Brazil in collaboration with Cinemarkl. Tickets start at $25, with select Cinemark theaters offering a $40 super-ticket that will nab you a t-shirt + seat combo.

As of when we're breaking the news, there's no word on what theaters will have the $40 ticket, what the t-shirt design will be, or how you'll be able to select sizes when it's available. But you can pre-order those tickets through this link. Also, just for clarification, Critical Role has been pre-recording their shows for all of Campaign 3, so while the broadcast is live, the show will have been filmed in advance. Here's a couple of quotes from both parties about the event.

"Following the massive response from our third campaign's theatrical premiere, we knew we wanted to bring our show back to the big screen where people can gather safely and enjoy the experience collectively," said Travis Willingham, Critical Role's CEO. "We're working with some incredible theatrical partners to help celebrate our seven-year anniversary, which is still mind-boggling to say!" "Cinemark is thrilled to once again welcome Critters to our immersive auditoriums and help Critical Role celebrate their seven-year anniversary in a larger-than-life way," said Justin McDaniel, Cinemark SVP of Global Content Strategy. "Fans showed up in droves for our premiere event with Campaign 3, and we look forward to bringing the shared experience to more of our theatres across the U.S. and to host the inaugural big-screen viewing in Brazil."