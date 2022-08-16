Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 Will Be Streaming Live from Japan

Crunchyroll, the premier anime streaming service whose mission is bringing fans the ultimate anime experience everywhere, is announcing today that the seventh edition of the yearly, leading awards program for anime globally, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, will take place in Japan for the first time ever for 2023.

The Anime Awards live ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo and will bring together the studios, creators, musicians, and voice actors behind the anime community's favorite series, films, and music. The event will also be streamed on many of Crunchyroll's social channels. Crunchyroll will work with Sony Music Solutions, part of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., to execute the event.

Crunchyroll also announced that the 2023 edition will be a premier event full of fans, celebrities, creators, musicians, performances, and more in a style that is as unique as the artform of anime. Crunchyroll's intention is to create a spectacular event that is an international outpouring of affection for anime.

"There is no better place to celebrate the Anime Awards than the birthplace of anime itself," said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. "Anime is a rich storytelling medium, capturing the hearts and minds of fans all over the world. We can't wait to showcase how much love the global anime fanbase has for the studios, creators, and our trusted partners behind anime."

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards celebrate fan-favorite anime series, characters, and creators across streaming, film and music – voted for by fans and judges from across the globe. Last year, a record 16.9 million votes were cast for nominees representing nearly 40 anime studios across a record-high eight streaming platforms.

Nominees and voting will open early next year. More information will be shared across the Anime Awards website and across Crunchyroll social channels