Crunchyroll Announces 4 Fall Anime: "Frieren," "Demon Prince" & More

Crunchyroll announced new anime at Japan Expo 2023, including Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, The Demon Prince of Momochi House, and more.

At the Crunchyroll Industry Panel at Japan Expo 2023, held on Saturday, July 15 at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center in Paris, France, multiple title acquisitions were announced that will be coming soon to Crunchyroll, including Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, The Demon Prince of Momochi House, Berserk of Gluttony, and A Girl & Her Guard Dog. The streamer has been active with new announcements at virtually every anime expo this year.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Studio: Madhouse

Launch date: September 29, 2023

The mage Frieren defeated the Demon King alongside the hero Himmel's party after a 10-year quest. Peace was restored to the kingdom. Because she is an elf, she is able to live for over a thousand years. She promises Himmel and the others that she will be back to see them and then sets out on a journey by herself. Fifty years later, Frieren goes to visit Himmel and the others. She remained unchanged, but Himmel and the others have aged, and only a little of their lives remain. Later, she witnesses Himmel's death. Frieren is pained by her desire to have spent more time getting to know people. With that regret in her heart, she then goes on a journey to do just that. On her journey, she meets many people, and many events await her.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House

Coming soon

Via VIZ Media, on her sixteenth birthday, orphan Himari Momochi inherits her ancestral estate that she's never seen. Momochi House exists on the barrier between the human and spiritual realms, and Himari is meant to act as a guardian between the two worlds. But on the day she moves in, she finds three handsome squatters already living in the house, and one seems to have already taken over her role!

Berserk of Gluttony

Studio: ACGT

Launch date: October 2023

Fate, a castle guard in a world where one's skills are everything, has acquired a skill called "Gluttony" that does nothing but make him hungry, leaving him with a miserable life.

But one day, he defeats some who are bandits infiltrating the castle and his world changes.

Thus begins the story of how a young man once ridiculed as talentless climbed from the lowest stratum of life to the top.

A Girl & Her Guard Dog

Studio: Project No.9

Launch date: October 2023

Synopsis: Fifteen-year-old Isaku Senagaki, the granddaughter of the third boss of the Senagaki crime syndicate, just wants to have normal friends and a normal high school romance. She enrolls in a high school far from her hometown, but the overprotective young leader, twenty-six-year-old Keiya Uto, lies about his age and bribes his way into the same school as Isaku! Telling Isaku she's too young to fall in love, Keiya's ready to scare off all the boys. But actually, Isaku's had unrequited feelings for Keiya this whole time?!

As a bonus, the latest trailer for the highly anticipated video game-inspired fantasy anime Shangri-La Frontier also premiered. The series will arrive on Crunchyroll this October!

