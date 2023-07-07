Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: cowboy bebop, Crunchyroll, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, dragon ball super: super hero, Jujutsu Kaisen, my hero academia

Crunchyroll SDCC Plans Include Ultimate Anime Fitness Challenge & More

Crunchyroll has big plans for events and panels at San Diego Comic-Con, including the first-ever Crunchyroll Ultimate Anime Fitness Challenge.

Crunchyroll will once again head down to sunny San Diego Comic-Con to bring anime fans a slate of ani-mazing events, including the first-ever Crunchyroll Ultimate Anime Fitness Challenge, massive and immersive show floor pieces, insightful panels and first-ever anime exhibits at the Comic-Con Museum. The streamer has big streaming plans for the summer, so of course, they would have big plans for the year's biggest Comic-Con.

Crunchyroll is teaming up with Hardcore Fitness in Downtown San Diego to create Crunchyroll's Ultimate Anime Fitness Challenge, putting bodies in motion for a unique training arc. Crunchyroll subscribers and SDCC badge holders looking to get swole (it's really a non-intensive, light workout) can sign up for sessions at 9:00 AM and 10 AM on Friday, Jul 21st, and Saturday, July 22nd. Fitness writer, influencer, and anime fan Charles Thorp will take trainees through accessible fitness routines inspired by anime heroes—weight training, self-defense, and more!

All weekend long, Crunchyroll will be on the San Diego Comic-Con show floor, where it's the most advanced booth ever. #4135 will activate with scenes and sounds from hit anime, whisking fans away into beloved worlds. Comic-Con goers that long for their own domain expansions may enter The JUJUTSU KAISEN Experience, where fans will find themselves immersed in iconic moments.

No booth is complete without swag! Crunchyroll is giving out Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO wristbands. Fans can also bring home Solo Leveling and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba posters alongside giveaway art cards for JUJUTSU KAISEN and My Hero Academia art cards.

In homage to the classic legends and new-generation favorites of the pop culture world, Crunchyroll is presenting new exhibits and features at Comic-Con Museum. Beginning Tuesday, July 18 at 10 AM PT, a statue depicting the legendary fight between My Hero Academia's All Might and All for One will be on display, and in partnership with Mondo, Crunchyroll will honor Cowboy Bebop's 25th anniversary with an exhibit that features 28 never-before-seen commissioned art pieces. Tickets are available on the Comic-Con Museum Official Website.

Check out the full San Diego Comic-Con lineup, where you can find Crunchyroll:

CRUNCHYROLL'S ULTIMATE ANIME FITNESS CHALLENGE

Friday, July 21 & Saturday, July 22, at 9:00 AM and 10:00 AM

Hardcore Fitness – 1014 Fifth Ave STE 120, San Diego, CA 92101

Ready to learn to work out like your favorite anime characters? Crunchyroll will pump the iron (again, a light workout…) and the jams because no workout is complete without a killer playlist. When the music stops, attendees can take back some electrolytes and wipe off that thick post-workout sweat (a light workout, we promise!) with a free Crunchyroll Water Bottle and Crunchyroll Gym Towel—spoiler warning: they're a very cool orange! Oh, and it's not a workout without a complimentary smoothie—also orange.

Register at CrunchyrollAnimeFitness. rsvpify.com; space is limited.

Trainer & Host: Charles Thorp

Co-Hosts: Crunchyroll's Lauren Moore & Tim Lyu

CRUNCHYROLL INDUSTRY PANEL

Thursday, July 20 | 3:00 PM PT

San Diego Convention Center – Room 6A

Hear about all the latest and greatest anime coming out of Crunchyroll straight from the source!

Hosts: Crunchyroll's Lauren Moore & Tim Lyu

"AMAZING! FANTASTIC! INCREDIBLE!" NEWS FROM THE COMIC-CON MUSEUM

Thursday, July 20 | 10:00 AM PT

San Diego Convention Center – (TBD)

Featuring: comic book historian and film producer – Michael Uslan; writer, illustrator and writer Colleen Duran; art historian and curator Kim Munson; Stage Nine Exhibits CEO – Troy Carlson; the godfather of color book digital coloring – Steve Oliff; executive director of the Comic-Con Museum – Rita Vandergaw; general manager of Crunchyroll Games and senior vice president of emerging business, Terry Li; and emceed by the famous Eddie Ibrahim.

Details are subject to change. Updates can be found on Crunchyroll News!

For those who cannot make it to the panels or attend Anime Expo, Crunchyroll will be hosting daily recaps on its Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Channel, giving fans all the greatest highlights from each day, including panels, cosplay, fan interviews, collectible features, and so much more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!