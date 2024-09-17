Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: anime, blu-ray, Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Announces Blu-Ray Box Set Releases for December 2024

Crunchyroll unveiled its December 2024 list of Blu-Ray box set releases, including the complete Tokyo Ghoul collection and many more hits.

Crunchyroll released their list of Blu-Ray box set titles coming in December 2024, and it's full of heavy hitters. This includes a lavish complete collection of the Tokyo Ghoul series and its spinoffs. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End will also be making its way onto Blu-ray from Crunchyroll on December 17. The first season will be released in two separate parts, with the second arriving at a later date. The first part will include multiple art cards of the iconic characters. Attack on Titan Seasons 1–3 is also being released as a separate, complete series, SteelBooks from Crunchyroll, on December 17. Each Attack on Titan SteelBook will include multiple special features, including episode commentaries, featurettes, galleries, interviews, and more. Crunchyroll has also produced an English dub for Sound! Euphonium Season 1, which will be available on Blu-ray for the first time ever, along with the subtitled version, on December 17. Also coming this December will be Dr. STONE NEW WORLD Part 2, a complete series box set rerelease of DARLING in the FRANXX, and more.

Tokyo Ghoul – The Complete Series – 10th Anniversary Box Set

Anime fans will want to pour a tall cup of coffee heading into the New Year to celebrate in the most ghoulish way possible when the Tokyo Ghoul 10th Anniversary Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set releases on December 31, 2024, from Crunchyroll. For the first time ever, this anniversary collection will contain all seasons of the popular Tokyo Ghoul series in one complete box set, including every episode of Tokyo Ghoul, Tokyo Ghoul √A, and Tokyo Ghoul:re. The art outside the box is newly commissioned artwork from the animation studio Pierrot that features the main character Kaneki and visual references to the fan-favorite opening song "Unravel" by TK from Ling Toshite Sigure. Special features will include select episode audio and video commentaries, the "Jack" and "Pinto" OVAs, the "Kaneki in Black and White" featurette with the English dub cast and crew that discusses questions and themes of the anime, and more.

Haise Sasaki has been tasked with teaching Qs Squad how to be outstanding investigators, but his assignment is complicated by the troublesome personalities of his students and his own uncertain grasp of his Ghoul powers. Can he pull them together as a team, or will Qs Squad's first assignment be their last?

Tokyo Ghoul – 10th Anniversary Box Set Special Features

Textless Opening & Ending Songs

Episode Commentary

Tokyo Ghoul

Episode 4 – with Austin Tindle, Brina Palencia, J. Michael Tatum, Mike McFarland

Episode 12 – with Austin Tindle, Monica Rial, Christopher R. Sabat, Mike McFarland

Tokyo Ghoul √A

Episode 1 – with Brandon Potter, Mike McFarland, Todd Haberkorn

Episode 7 – Video Commentary – with Mike McFarland, Maxy Whitehead, Lindsey Sydel, Brandon Potter

Episode 21 – with Austin Tindle, Mike McFarland, Brina Palencia, Cliff Chapin

Tokyo Ghoul:re

Episode 1 Commentary – with Mike McFarland, Austin Tindle, Adam Gibbs, Mikaela Krantz

Episode 21 Commentary – with Mikaela Krantz, Caitlin Glass, Philip Weber

Episode 24 Commentary – with Mike McFarland, Austin Tindle, Dave Trosko

Kaneki in Black and White

Commercials

Promo Videos

Trailers

Tokyo Ghoul:re – Cast and Crew Answer Your Tweets

Tokyo Ghoul: Jack – OVA

Tokyo Ghoul: Pinto – OVA

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End – Part 1

After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity's mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends' dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End – Special Features Textless Opening & Ending Special Broadcast Ending Web Previews Promo Videos



Attack on Titan Seasons 1 – 3 SteelBooks

Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that lurked outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scout Regiment dared to stray behind the safety of the walls –but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive.

Attack on Titan Season 1 – Special Features Episode Commentaries The Making of Attack on Titan Chibi Theatre: "Fly, Cadets, Fly!" Attack on Titan at Anime Expo Eyecatch Gallery Textless Opening & Ending Songs



Attack on Titan Season 2 – Special Features Episode Commentaries Anime Expo 2017: Interviews With Trina Nishimura, Tetsuya Kinoshita & Yui Ishikawa Attack on Titan Season 2: Interview With Original Creator Hajime Isayama Inside the Episode Eyecatch Gallery Promo Videos Textless Opening & Ending Songs



Attack on Titan Season 3 – Special Features Episode Commentaries Attack on Titan at Anime Expo 2018: Interviews With Yuki Kaji & Bryce Papenbrook The Directors Break Down Episode 46 Chibi Theater: "Go Get 'Em, New Levi Squad!" Eyecatch Galleries "Inside the Episode" Interviews Textless Opening & Ending Songs Promo Videos



Crunchyroll: Full Dec. 2024 NA Home Entertainment Calendar

December 3, 2024

December 17, 2024

December 31, 2024

These releases will be available via the online Store.

