Crunchyroll at CCXP 2024: New Anime Titles, Official Trailers & More

The Crunchyroll panel at CCXP 2024 did not disappoint, featuring a lineup of new and returning anime series and world-premiere trailers.

Crunchyroll held its Industry Panel at CCXP 2024 at SP Expo in São Paulo, Brazil, and made several major acquisitions and previews of their upcoming anime slate. The streamer announced they had acquired the theatrical rights for the dark epic fantasy omnibus movie Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK. The Crunchyroll Anime Awards, the leading yearly awards program honoring the creators, musicians, and performances powering the global love of anime, will return to Tokyo, Japan, on May 25, 2025. Brazilian drag pop icon and musician Pabllo Vittar will appear as a celebrity presenter, alongside voice actress and idol Sally Amaki and entertainer Jon Kabira, who will return as co-hosts. Nominees will be revealed, and fan voting will begin April 3, 2025. Category and eligibility information for the ninth edition of the show can be found on the Anime Awards Official Website. The list of new titles is below.

Crunchyroll New Title Acquisitions

Crunchyroll also announced several titles coming soon to its streaming service. Those titles included the following:

Nyaigh of the Living Cat – Takeshi Miike's First Anime!

From renowned live-action film director Takashi Miike (Ichi the Killer; Audition; 13 Assassins) comes Nyaight of the Living Cat, arriving on Crunchyroll in 2025. With animation production by OLM (The Apothecary Diaries; Pokémon), Takashi Miike will be overseeing the project as Executive Director, with Kamiya Tomohiro (key animator on Sing a Bit of Harmony) making their debut as series Director. The new series will be based on the manga "Night of the Living Cat" written by Hawkman and illustrated by Mecha-Roots. The screenplay is being adapted by Irie Shingo (Orb: On the Movements of the Earth; Golden Kamuy Season 1). A world premiere trailer was shared with the audience at CCXP in celebration of the news. Sony Pictures Entertainment will handle distribution for the title in Asia and Japan.

Run! The Adorable Cats Are Here. In 20XX, the world is dominated by cats. A virus that turns anyone who touches a cat into a cat has spread into a worldwide pandemic. Cats rub against people, turning them into cats. Can humanity fight their urge to pet cats to survive in this cat-ridden world? The momentously catful comic is getting a TV anime in 2025!

Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World

Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World – From director Kazuomi Koga (Rent-A-Girlfriend) and series composition writer Keiichiro Ochi (Go! Go! Loser Ranger!) – based on the light novel Magic Maker ~Isekai Maho no Tsukurikata~ by Kazuki Kaburagi, the series is produced by Studio DEEN (KONOSUBA -God's blessing on this wonderful world!) and will simulcast on Crunchyroll in January 2025. [Official Trailer]

On the night of his 30th birthday, one man's dreams of wielding magic come true after he unexpectedly passes away. He wakes as Sion, a young child in another world. He and his elder sister, Marie, are the children of a lower-class noble family who govern their region. After receiving conflicting messages from their father, Sion and Marie set out on an adventure to uncover the magic.

Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest

Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest – Based on the original novel series of the same name written by Ibarakino, the anime series will be directed by Kenta Onishi (Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included) and series composition written by Touko Machida (Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan). The series is being animated by studio Okuruto Noboru (Tomodachi Game; Viral Hit) and will be simulcast on Crunchyroll in January 2025. [Official Trailer]

Synopsis: Ein has been saddled with the job of "Appraiser," the weakest and least fortunate of all the jobs one can be born with, as the only power it grants is the ability to appraise things. Treated cruelly by all and reduced to a litter collector by his peers, Ein has grown to hate himself and lives his days in spineless self-abasement. But when he meets Yuri, the spirit of the World Tree, and her protector, Ursula the sage, Ein's fate takes a drastic turn. With the gift of a Spirit Eye from Yuri and the help of Ursula in learning how to use it, Ein grows stronger and stronger until he's ready to take Yuri on her long-desired journey to meet her World Tree's sisters. He goes on to overcome all sorts of challenges, armed with his natural kindness and his new-found courage.

Unnamed Memory Season 2

Unnamed Memory Season 2 – Making its way to Crunchyroll this January 2025, director Kazuya Miura (Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!) returns alongside series composition writer Deko Akao (You are Ms. Servant). The adaptation is based on the original novel series by Kuji Furumiya and original illustrations by Chibi, with animation production by ENGI (Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs). [Official Trailer]

Seeking to end a curse thwarting his lineage, Prince Oscar sets out on a quest that leads him to a powerful and beautiful witch, Tinasha, and he demands a unique bargain: marriage. Though unenthused by the proposal, she agrees to stay in his castle for a year while researching the spell cast upon him. But beneath her beauty lies a lifetime of dark secrets that soon come to light.

Grisaia Phantom Trigger

Grisaia Phantom Trigger – Produced by Bibury Animation Studio (The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You), the series is directed by Kosuke Murayama (Grisaia: Phantom Trigger the Animation Stargazer) and the screenplay is written by studio founder Tensho (Rewrite). Crunchyroll will simulcast the series starting in January 2025. [Official Trailer]

Several years after The Fruit of Grisaia… What was once "Mihama Academy," a sanctuary for young girls, has now been transformed into a SORD (Special Organization for Research & Development) training school dedicated to fostering talent for national defense. Rena and Maki specialize in firearms, Tohka and Gumi excel at sniping, Chris handles explosives and data processing, and Murasaki is a skilled ninja for intelligence operations. Together, they take on cases too complex for the police or Self-Defense Forces, repeatedly facing dangerous missions. This is the story of these young girls, painted in blood and gunpowder.

Farmagia

Farmagia – Based on the video game of the same name with character and monster designs by FAIRY TAIL creator Hiro Mashima, the series will be led by first-time series director Akihiko Sano (chief animation director, FAIRY TAIL ZERO) with a series composition written by Toshizo Nemoto (Log Horizon). The anime is produced by the studio Bridge (FAIRY TAIL) and will be simulcast on Crunchyroll starting in January 2025. [Official Trailer]

In Felicidad, farmers known as the Farmagia raise monsters under the peaceful rule of the Magus Diluculum. After the Magus passes, a power struggle erupts among forces using monsters to seize control. In the town of Centvelt, Farmagia Ten and his friends band together against the despotic new ruler, Glaza. Ten, his friends, and their home-grown monsters must stay strong to defend their freedom.

Teogonia

Teogonia – Scheduled for a 2025 simulcast on Crunchyroll, the anime series is adapted from the novel series of the same name by Tsukasa Tanimai. Directed by Kunihiro Mori (Mars Daybreak) and series composition written by Tomoyasu Okubo, the animation is being produced by Asahi Production (Gushing Over Magical Girls). [Official Trailer]

Humans fight relentless battles to protect their land from invading demi-human tribes. As his world is engulfed by intense warfare, Kai, a village boy from Lag, joins the fight to defend all he knows. After Kai's comrades fall one by one and he's injured, he suddenly recalls memories from another life. A fantasy tale unfolds as a village boy explores a world of magic, mystery, and heroism.

More World Premiere Trailers…

Along with all the new acquisitions announced coming to Crunchyroll, fans were treated to exciting world premiere trailers of some highly anticipated anime series:

Fire Force Season 4

Fire Force Season 3 [NEW Trailer] – The final season of one of the hottest anime series will be split into two parts, premiering in April 2025 and January 2026. David Production (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure) returns to produce the animation based on the original manga of the same name created by Atsushi Ohkubo.

Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he'll use his devil's footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze.

ZENSHU

ZENSHU [NEW Trailer] – Animated by MAPPA, who is best known for JUJUTSU KAISEN, Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan Final Season, and the remake of Ranma ½, the original anime series ZENSHU will be premiering in January 2025 on Crunchyroll. It is directed by Mitsue Yamazaki (Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle; How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?) with a script written by Kimiko Ueno (Delicious in Dungeon; 2024's Ranma ½). The series will be simulcast on Crunchyroll in January 2025.

After high school, Natsuko Hirose starts her career as an animator and quickly rises to director. Her first anime is a huge hit, earning her recognition as an up-and-coming genius director. But her next project isn't going as well. It's a romantic comedy, but she's never been in love before! Struggling to grasp the concept, Natsuko can't create the storyboard, bringing production to a standstill.

To Be Hero X

Lastly, a new teaser for To Be Hero X was shared, showcasing the various teams working on the project around the world. From studio BeDream and director Li Haolin (LINK CLICK; To Be Hero; To Be Heroine), the eXciting new series will simulcast on Crunchyroll in 2025.

A world where outstanding heroes are applauded. Here, "trust" creates superheroes. If people believe "he can fly," they will gain the ability to fly. Conversely, even if a hero has special powers, if he loses trust, he will also lose his powers. Trust is collected as data and the ranking of heroes changes depending on the value. Once every two years, the top heroes gather to compete in a hero tournament. Their performance there updates their "trust value," and the ranking is reconstructed. The absolute hero who stands at the top of the rankings, people call him "X"…

