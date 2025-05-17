Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll August Blu-Ray Releases Go for Quality over Quantity

Crunchyroll released its rundown of August Blu-Ray titles, including No Longer Allowed in Another World, The Concierge, One Piece, and more.

Crunchyroll announced their August Home Video Releases this weekend, with No Longer Allowed in Another World Season 1, based on the original manga created by Hiroshi Noda, will be released on Blu-ray on August 19th. The Concierge, directed by Yoshimi Itazu (Run with the Wind) and animated by Production I.G., will also release on August 12 on Blu-ray from Crunchyroll, which distributed the film theatrically in North America on September 11th, 2024. More series releasing in North America on Blu-ray in August from Crunchyroll also include Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1, One Piece Season 14 Voyage 6 (Episodes 953-964) with specially commissioned cover art, and One Piece – Collection 38 (Episodes 917-940).

No Longer Allowed in Another World Season 1

Pulled into an otherworldly adventure with cute sidekicks and superpowers, you'd think Osamu hit the jackpot. Nope! From a time before pixels, the early 20th-century gloomy author just wants to find a quiet place to meet his maker, not to rack up XP. Sadly, his poetic demise is constantly thwarted by inconvenient heroics. Dive into the hilariously tragic life of the most reluctant hero!

A Limited Edition box set will contain three exclusive art cards along with the release of a Standard Edition Blu-ray as well. Both versions will contain episode previews, promo videos, and textless opening and ending credit videos as special features.

No Longer Allowed in Another World Season 1 – Limited Edition Exclusives Three Art Cards



No Longer Allowed in Another World Season 1 – Special Features Episode Previews Promo Videos Textless Opening and Ending Songs



Crunchyroll Home Video Release Schedule – August 2025

AUGUST 12, 2025

AUGUST 19, 2025

One Piece Season 14 Voyage 6 (Episodes 953-964) – Blu-ray/DVD Combo

AUGUST 26, 2025

(Release schedule is subject to change)

