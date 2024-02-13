Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, BONES 25: DREAMING FORWARD, Crunchyroll, fullmetal alchemist brotherhood, Metallic Rouge, my hero academia, studio bones

Crunchyroll Debuts Documentary Celebrating Studio BONES Anniversary

Crunchyroll launched BONES 25: DREAMING FORWARD, a documentary for Studio BONES' 25th anniversary, as their series Metallic Rouge debuts.

The documentary coincides with the new series Metallic Rouge on Crunchyroll.

BONES 25 features insights from anime industry icons and over 30 personalities.

Explore Studio BONES' legacy with hits like Cowboy Bebop and Fullmetal Alchemist.

Studio BONES is one of the most popular and stylish anime studios working right now, with a colourful and kinetic action style that makes the instantly recognisable with this season's new series Metallic Rouge the latest series in their long body of work. Crunchyroll has produced a brand-new, four-part documentary that begins streaming from – BONES 25: DREAMING FORWARD – which will premiere on Crunchyroll on February 13, timed with the release of the series Metallic Rouge.

BONES 25: DREAMING FORWARD explores the creation of Studio BONES and its most legendary series. From its high-quality adaptation of beloved manga series to unique and original animated stories, this anime storyteller's history has enthralled fans of the long-standing studio. The series was shot entirely in Japan and includes four parts – "The History of Bones," "Style and Originality," "Successful Adaptation," and "Metallic Rouge: The Future of Bones." More than 30 personalities are featured throughout the episodes, including Masahiko Minami (President), ONE (the author of Mob Psycho 100 and One Punch Man), Shinichiro Watanabe (Director of Cowboy Bebop), Kafka Asagiri (Creator), and Yutaka Izubuchi (Conceptual Author and Series Composition of Metallic Rouge) and Motonobu Hori of (Director of Metallic Rouge).

BONES 25: DREAMING FORWARD consists of four 24-minute documentary episodes about the prolific studio behind anime hits Cowboy Bebop: Knockin' on Heaven's Door, My Hero Academia, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and this season's new series Metallic Rouge, amongst many more series. BONES 25: DREAMING FORWARD is produced by Crunchyroll and French production company DeltaRocket. DeltaRocket's Jace directed the series and has helmed more than 40 documentaries for French television, including Canal+, Arte, M6, and TCM.

"Studio BONES is behind some of the most iconic anime of a generation," said Asa Suehira, Chief Content Officer at Crunchyroll. "It's only fitting that anime fans will want to have an unprecedented look inside their creators and studios. To give fans that look, we've partnered with a great documentary storyteller in DeltaRocket to turn the camera around and spotlight one of Japan's great anime storytellers."

Masahiko Minami, President of BONES, described the studio by saying, "We wanted to build a place where we could find new forms of expression, new genres, and new themes through creation. Looking back, it was with great joy and gratitude that I rediscovered the works we have been creating with our wonderful friends."

Crunchyroll has just about every series from Studio BONES, including Bungo Stray Dogs, The Case Study of Vanitas, Eureka Seven, and SK8 the Infinity, with more coming to the streamer soon.

