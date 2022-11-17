Crunchyroll Launches Discord to Help Bring Anime Fans Together

Crunchyroll has teamed up with Discord to bring anime fans closer together. With the streamer's integration into Discord and the introduction of Rich Presence, anime fans will be able to connect their streaming accounts to Discord and show their friends what anime series they are watching, as well as discover new series, movies, and extra content. Rich Presence is available anywhere fans can use the streamer in more than 200 countries and territories. They even have kawaii art to go with it!

Uniting Fan Engagement

"Anime is an adventure, and Crunchyroll's Rich Presence on Discord will allow our fans to take their journey together," said Kaliel Roberts, Chief Product Officer, Crunchyroll. "The Crunchyroll community loves to share their favorite anime with their friends, and now on Discord, fans have another avenue to celebrate their favorite series, discover new shows, and build deeper connections through the content they love."

Rolling out to Discord users throughout the day, Rich Presence can be enabled by linking a Crunchyroll account through Discord's web or desktop apps. To link accounts, subscribers should visit the Discord web or desktop apps, go to user settings, navigate to Connections, and click the Crunchyroll logo.

"Not only does our partnership with Discord enrich our fans' experience with Crunchyroll, but it invites new fans into the world of anime as curious users can see what their friends are streaming in real time," said Terry Li, Senior Vice President of Emerging Business, Crunchyroll.

Earlier this month, subscribers to the streamer received a one-month code for Discord Nitro, unlocking perks that give users more ways to have fun, hang out, and express themselves on Discord. Similarly, Discord Nitro users were given one month of Crunchyroll Premium: Mega Fan, granting access to the world's largest anime library of more than 40,000 episodes and 16,000 hours of anime. These offers are still valid and available for new Crunchyroll Premium or Discord Nitro users and are subject to additional terms.

Account linking is the latest way fans can interact with Discord. Crunchyroll launched its official Discord server in late October. New events and activations will be announced for Discord users within the official streaming server.