Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll November Blu-Rays: My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball & More!

Crunchyroll announced a huge lineup of November Blu-Ray releases, including My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, Dragon Ball, and more!

Article Summary Crunchyroll reveals November 2025 Blu-ray lineup headlined by My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan releases

Limited Editions for My Hero Academia S7P2 and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime S3P2 packed with extras

SteelBook Blu-rays for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Attack on Titan Final Season, and FAIRY TAIL: 100 Years Quest debut

New releases also include Arifureta S3, Villainess S1, and two highly anticipated One Piece collections

Anime fans will have a lot to be thankful for this November when Crunchyroll is set to release two limited edition Blu-ray collections for My Hero Academia Season 7 Part 2 and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Part 2, as well as three shiny new Blu-ray SteelBook offerings that include Attack on Titan – Final Season, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and FAIRY TAIL: 100 Years Quest.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Part 2 continues the fight between the heroes and the villains in a sprawling all-out war, leading up to the epic conclusion in My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON, streaming on Crunchyroll this October. The special limited edition collection comes packaged with a 64-page art book with cast interviews along with six metallic art cards highlighting pinnacle moments from the seventh season. The limited edition and standard edition versions will release on November 18, and both include My Hero Academia: Memories, a four-episode recap of the series leading up to Season 7 and textless opening and ending song videos as special features.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Part 2 finds Rimuru preparing to introduce himself to the world as a Demon Lord by way of hosting a grand festival. The Limited Edition Blu-ray collection contains a bevy of goods fit for anyone as high status as Rimuru, which include a 120-page art book with Japanese staff/cast interviews and insightful worldbuilding information, an enamel pin of the anti-magic mask, a sticker sheet, and eight art cards featuring various iconic moments and characters. Also arriving on November 18th, both the limited edition and standard edition versions will include the Digression: Luminus Memories special episode, promo videos, and textless opening and ending song videos as special features.

Attack on Titan fans looking to complete their SteelBook collection can look forward to November 25, when Attack on Titan Final Season will contain all three parts (28 episodes) of the Final Season and the last two chapters altogether in one complete seven-disc release. Like the series finale itself, this SteelBook will come rumbling with an onslaught of special features, including "Behind the Scenes Footage from Production: 3DCG Animation and Staff Discussion," "Final Season Part 1 & Part 2: Voice Actor Panels," "Attack on Titan Chibi Theater 1 and 2," and "Eyecatch Gallery," and more!

A SteelBook fit for a true Saiyan warrior, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be rereleasing on November 4 with all-new box art. Special features will include an interview with the English dub cast, "Dragon Ball Super: The Legacy," "Are You Smarter Than a Voice Actor?," and "Voice Actors Answer Your Questions."

More Blu-ray releases from Crunchyroll in November include Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 3, I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History Season 1, and FAIRY TAIL: 100 Years Quest as a special Blu-ray SteelBook, among others.

Crunchyroll November 2025 Blu-Ray Release Schedule

NOVEMBER 4, 2025

NOVEMBER 11, 2025

NOVEMBER 18, 2025

NOVEMBER 25, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!