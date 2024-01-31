Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect, Leah President, LeAlec Murray, Nicholas Friedman, podcast, popular culture

Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect Podcast Series Set to Launch

Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect is a weekly podcast series launching in February to highlight anime and its impact on culture.

Article Summary Crunchyroll and Sony Music Entertainment unveil The Anime Effect, a new podcast.

Discover how anime shapes global culture spanning fashion, music, and beyond.

Hosts Friedman, Murray, and President explore anime's broad appeal and influence.

Tune in starting February 16 on major platforms for engaging weekly discussions.

Crunchyroll and Sony Music Entertainment are launching Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect, a weekly roundtable podcast spotlighting anime's influence on the broader cultural zeitgeist. The Anime Effect will be available worldwide in English on all major podcast platforms beginning February 16, with new episodes up every Friday. You can listen to the trailer and subscribe to get notified when episodes drop here.

As anime has exploded in global popularity, its influence can be seen on the screen and in fashion, sports, gaming, music, and beyond. With coverage from the award-winning Crunchyroll News team as a throughline, Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect goes beyond specific shows and popular characters just on Crunchyroll to delve into anime's growing impact across popular culture.

The weekly podcast is hosted by Crunchyroll's own in-house resident anime experts – Nicholas Friedman, LeAlec Murray, and Leah President. The show is a lively mixture of roundtable news and discussion with special guests as they debate hot topics, provide recommendations, and tackle fan questions.

"The Anime Effect is a natural extension of our current Crunchyroll News program and a place where fans can dive deeper into everything anime and celebrate it regardless of what platform or service it is on," said Gita Rebbapragada, Crunchyroll's Chief Operating Officer. "Whether you watch anime every day or are a casual viewer, this podcast is a must-listen."

Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect is available at launch as an audio show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and anywhere else you get your podcasts, and as a video show on Crunchyroll and YouTube with additional platforms – including the Crunchyroll Channel – coming in 2024. Premium subscribers will also be able to watch the ad-free video show weekly on the Crunchyroll app.

Nicholas Friedman (he/him) is a career journalist who lives in the anime world. As Publisher of Crunchyroll News, Nick sits at the center of the anime culture conversation, from the latest breaking updates to the deepest dives into what fans are talking about.

LeAlec Murray (he/him) is a podcaster and pop culture enthusiast. With 15+ years of experience in the anime and gaming industry, he lives his life one pixel at a time. LeAlec currently works as a Brand Manager at Crunchyroll, helping to bring to life the anime you see every day.

Leah President (they/them) is a writer, editor, and longtime acolyte of geek culture. From a background as a broadcast producer (but with a secret soft heart), they would rather be crying over shojo manga or picking only the "good" options in an RPG. Leah works as a Partnerships Manager, bringing in fans from all over the world home.

