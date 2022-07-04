Crunchyroll Previews Upcoming Line-Up During Anime Expo 2022

Crunchyroll had their panel at Anime Expo this past weekend where they announced Trigun Stampede and Solo Leveling, but there were a lot of other titles coming to the streamer as well. Here's a look at the rest of the line-up…

OVERLORD IV –Crunchyroll will stream the fourth season of the popular anime series on its platform starting July 5 for the Summer 2022 anime season.

Newly crowned Ains has big plans for his Sorcerer Kingdom, but so do his enemies. Deep in the mountains of Azerlisia lie the Dwarves' mortal enemy, a demi-human race, the Quagoa, gathered ready to invade. To make matters worse, other kingdoms conspire to overthrow the undead king! Will his vision for a utopia come to fruition? Heavy lies the crown, even for the guy with unlimited power.

Hello Kitty x Fruits Basket collab – BoxLunch announced the launch of this super cute collab, with the first piece available for purchase at Anime Expo. The full collection of Fruits Basket x Hello Kitty and Friends, which brings together Sanrio's beloved characters with Tohru Honda and the shape-shifting Soma clan, launches at BoxLunch and Hot Topic this August.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 – The second season of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has been acquired by Crunchyroll and will be simulcast in 2023. A new, thrilling trailer made its world premiere, featuring heroes Rudy, Sylphy, Roxy, and Eris on their next adventures.

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! – An anime adaptation for the manga Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, written and illustrated by Fumita Yanagida, has officially been announced and will be produced by studio Lay-duce. The series will be simulcast on Crunchyroll starting January 2023. Fans were given a first look with an all-new key visual along with a teaser trailer subbed and dubbed. The English and Japanese voice of Carol Olston is performed by Sally Amaki. Tomo Aizawa will be voiced by Rie Takahashi in Japanese and Lexi Nieto for the English dub. And Kaito Ishikawa will be voicing Junichiro Kubota, and Rina Hidaka will be voicing Misuzu Gundo, both for the Japanese voiceover.

To Your Eternity Season 2 – Announced recently to arrive on Crunchyroll this Fall 2022 anime season, a brand new trailer was revealed for the highly anticipated second season of To Your Eternity.

The Tale of Outcasts – A new teaser visual was revealed for the anime adaptation of The Tale of Outcasts. It was accompanied by an original illustration and a special message from the manga's author, Makoto Hoshino.

The demon by her side is her salvation. The girl by his side is his pastime. Their encounter in the late nineteenth-century British Empire begins the tale of a search for someplace to belong. To their fellow outcasts, this demon and girl whisper their tale in the dark of night.

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac – Battle for Sanctuary – After recently announcing the acquisition, it was shared that Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac – Battle for Sanctuary will premiere on Crunchyroll this Summer. The series' sub and dub versions will appear on the platform the same day they are released. Dub languages will include English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

In/Spectre Season 2 – Fans were treated to the world premiere of the first in/Spectre Season 2 trailer. Season 1 can be binged on Crunchyroll now.

On Friday, July 1 during the North American premiere of the two new My Hero Academia Season 5 OVAs, "HLB" and "Laugh! As if you are in hell," which will make their debut on Crunchyroll on August 1 at 5:00 am Pacific Time. The OVAs (Original Video Animation) will be subbed and dubbed.