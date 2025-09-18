Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Unleashes Another Massive Autumn Anime Streaming Slate

It's that time of year again, anime fans! Crunchyroll rolled out its Fall 2025 anime streaming lineup of both new and returning series.

Autumn is almost here, and Crunchyroll has unfurled its streaming lineup of new and returning anime series, with the emphasis on new series. We've lost track of how big it is since it's always a long list of shows, so without further ado, here it is.

Crunchyroll Fall 2025 Anime Season Lineup

SEPTEMBER 27

A Wild Last Boss Appeared! (WAO World)

An MMO gamer awakens as the Black-Winged Tyrant, Lufas Maphaahl, rising from her sealed fate—only to find this is very real. Her defeat 200 years ago unleashed monsters of death, and the legend is one of terror. Now, trapped in the body of history's most feared conqueror, he must survive a world that wants her dead…and uncover why he's here. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: German, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

SEPTEMBER 28

The Fated Magical Princess: Who Made Me a Princess (Colored Pencil Animation Design)

When a woman wakes up as Athanasia, the ill-fated princess from the novel The Lovely Princess, she's gotta rewrite this tragedy or face execution—by her own father! She may be trapped, but she's got her wits and the doomed girl's memories to help her with a plot twist of survival. But when her escape plan fails, she has to charm her way into not being executed again. (Official Trailer)

SEPTEMBER 29

A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai (Tatsunoko Production and SynergySP)

Kamishiro Takeru was just an ordinary guy with an ordinary office job, until he's suddenly summoned to Madeus, a world with swords and magic. Life as he knew it is over, but he's starting his new one with powerful abilities: enhanced strength, overwhelming magic, and a "search" skill that allows him to find valuable items! Armed with his new cheat skills, Takeru begins his isekai journey! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English and German

SEPTEMBER 30

Yano-kun's Ordinary Days (Aijado)

Kiyoko Yoshida is an overanxious class representative who can't help but worry about Tsuyoshi Yano, who sits beside her. Tsuyoshi comes to school covered in bruises, and as Kiyoko tends to him day after day, the two draw closer. Where will Kiyoko's feelings take her? Will Tsuyoshi's life ever be normal? A romantic comedy between an anxious girl and a boy who's always injured is about to begin! (Official Trailer)

OCTOBER 1

Samara "Sam" Young is a developer in Los Angeles who's about to achieve her dreams with her first video game, Ruminate. That is, until a popular streamer gives the game a scathing review. Even worse, Sam finds out the troublesome critic is now her new neighbor! Get lost in a comedic, romantic, and all-too-real story about gaming, memes, and social anxiety. Come for the plot, stay for the doggo. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

Aoi Tsubaki can see ayakashi! After being taken to Tenjin-ya, in the hidden realm, Aoi is charged with paying off her grandfather's debt. She opens an eatery, Moonflower, to satisfy the hearts and hunger of the ayakashi. After an ordeal at Orio-ya, in the southern land, Aoi returns to Moonflower to find that her peaceful days are quickly coming to an end as a crisis approaches Tenjin-ya. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

OCTOBER 2

This Monster Wants to Eat Me (STUDIO LINGS)

Hinako lives alone by the sea, quietly drifting through life after losing her family years ago. One day, a mermaid named Shiori saves her from a monster and says she's come to eat her—just not yet. Until then, Shiori will stay by her side and keep her safe. In that moment, a deep hope swells in Hinako: Maybe this girl can finally grant her the ending she's been waiting for. (Official Trailer)

Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! (ASAHI PRODUCTION)

Any proper noble lady must cultivate refined tastes, and Lady Melphiera's delicacy of choice is…monsters! Unfortunately, society frowns upon such unladylike cravings and brands her the "Voracious Villainess." At a banquet, she's attacked by a monster, only to be saved by the feared "Blood-Mad Duke." He's brutal, mysterious, and charming. Could he be the one to appreciate her monstrous appetite? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German

OCTOBER 3

Shabake (Bandai Namco Pictures)

Ichitaro, the young master of Nagasakiya, one of the top commercial stores in Japan during the Edo period, was born with a weak constitution that leaves him unable to go out much. He is always surrounded by his spirit companions, including a Hakutaku and an Inugami, who protect him. One night, Ichitaro steps outside and witnesses a murder, and from that day onward, bizarre murder cases keep happening all over Edo. So with the help of the spirits, Ichitaro's hunt for the culprit begins! (Official Trailer)

Two-episode premiere

Scarlet has put up with her fiancé's bullying long enough. Not only is Second Prince Kyle arrogant and crude, but he suddenly called off their engagement during a ball. And if things couldn't get any worse, he then accuses her of a crime she never committed. Fueled by betrayal, Scarlet unleashes her rage, giving the prince and his nobles a beatdown they'll never forget. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Hindi

OCTOBER 4

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON (BONES FILM)

Deku and the heroes are plunged into a final battle against villains across Japan. Deku, by fully unleashing One For All Quirks, faces off against Shigaraki. A young and refreshed All For One faces Armored All Might, Quirkless in his powered armor suit. Will Deku be able to bring the story of how they all became the greatest heroes to its finale? Or will everything be destroyed?! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian

SPY x FAMILY Season 3 (WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks)

World peace is at stake and secret agent <Twilight> (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Arabic

To Your Eternity Season 3 (Drive and STUDIO MASSKET)

Following the battles in Renril and the elimination of the Nokkers, Fushi awakens in the modern era. He enjoys a peaceful life surrounded by friends young and old. As ominous shadows begin to grow, Fushi learns of the true goals of his creator, The Beholder. Faced with new trials, the time is fast approaching for Fushi to make the ultimate decision. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish

Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider (LIDENFILMS)

The story of Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider follows Tanzaburo Tojima, a forty-year-old man who is abnormally obsessed with the Kamen Rider franchise. Tojima is about to give up on his dream of becoming a hero until a chance encounter with a robber changes his fate forever. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

SI-VIS is a co-ed music group, led by YOSUKE, shaking up the global music scene with their unmatched vocals and performances. However, they are actually heroes in disguise, battling against mysterious forces threatening the world. They convert audience energy at live performances into combat power. Luckily, the battles appear to be ordinary concerts to the public, keeping their identity a secret. (Official Trailer)

Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota (STUDIO POLON)

Kashiwada-san's face is a masterpiece of stoicism. Her classmate Oota-kun? A walking explosion of emotions determined to crack her calm with over-the-top antics. (Spoiler: It's not working.) But between his failed surprises and her secret smiles, these polar-opposite classmates might just be into each other! Witness a rom-com where love speaks louder than expressions. (Official Trailer)

Touring After the Apocalypse (Nexus)

Two young girls, Yoko and Airi, travel through the empty world of post-apocalyptic Japan. They photograph the scenery of famous places and camp out in towns overtaken by nature. Together, they ride on a Serow off-road motorbike and experience a new sense of freedom, unbothered by neither traffic nor traffic lights. The world is over now, so let's hop on a bike and go on a journey! (Official Trailer)

Let This Grieving Soul Retire Part 2 (Zero-G) Returning from Fall 2024

Six childhood friends make a vow one day to become treasure hunters, and eventually grow to be the strongest heroes in the world. During his first quest, Krai Andrey realizes he isn't cut out for the job. Even so, his friends make him their leader. Underpowered in the face of great expectations, Krai embarks on a reluctant hero's tale of glory, headaches, and wanting to retire early. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! (BLADE)

For high schooler Akiteru Oboshi, the whole youthful experience thing—like fun, friendships, and even having a girlfriend—is a complete waste of time. So when his best friend's sister, Iroha Kohinata, keeps teasing him, Akiteru naturally finds it annoying. She practically lives in his room, she's always on his bed, she's just a raging storm of clinginess! Why is she only annoying around him?! (Official Trailer)

Tales of Wedding Rings Season 2 (Staple Entertainment)

Sato is a high school boy in love with his best friend Hime, an unearthly beauty from another realm. So when she moves back to her home world to get married, Sato doesn't think twice—he follows her and crashes the wedding. Then, after a kiss from Hime, he suddenly becomes the new groom! But here, Hime is a Ring Princess and her husband is destined to be the Ring King: a hero of immense power. (Official Season 1 Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German

The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest (Gekkou)

Once a loyal court magician supporting the crown prince from behind the scenes, Alec Ygret is cast aside and exiled for only knowing support magic. But just as he hits rock bottom, he reunites with Yorha Eisentz, a former comrade from the legendary party Lasting Period. Invited to rejoin the team that once made history, Alec returns to dungeon exploration—and begins a new chapter in his life! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

OCTOBER 5

She's small. She's sweet. She's…capable of obliterating a tank in under three seconds?! Built by Enji and Suzume, two underappreciated genius scientists, Alma is the ultimate self-learning AI. There's just one thing: She thinks they're her mom and dad! Now as unexpected co-parents, the duo must hide their budding romantic feelings while taking on the messiest experiment of all: family life! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese

Dad is a Hero, Mom is a Spirit, I'm a Reincarnator (J.C.STAFF)

Ellen, an 8-year-old girl and half-spirit, once lived as a scientist in modern-day Japan. Now she's been reincarnated into a new family: Rovel, her father and the kingdom's legendary hero, and Origin, her mother and the queen of spirits. On top of that, Ellen herself has the power to manipulate chemical elements! But are Ellen's powers enough to protect their family's happiness? (Official Trailer)

Mechanical Marie (Zero-G and Liber)

Former martial arts legend Marie has accepted a new job as a "mechanical maid"… except she's 100% human, and Arthur, her new boss, despises humans. Luckily, Marie's naturally expressionless face helps her keep up the robot act while secretly protecting Arthur from constant assassination attempts. But when Arthur falls in love with his "perfect" maid, things quickly spiral out of control! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

OCTOBER 6

Akira Oda and his high school classmates are summoned to another world! While the other students are granted cheat abilities through the summoning, Akira merely gains the abilities of a mediocre "assassin." However, his status soon surpasses "hero," the strongest profession. After Akira becomes suspicious of the King behind the summoning, he is falsely framed for a crime and forced to flee. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

Yumeko is a quiet, downcast office worker, weighed down by crippling insecurities and self-loathing—until a sudden accident leaves her with amnesia…and a sparkling new personality. Her dramatic transformation baffles everyone around her, but with a new zest for life and unshakeable confidence, Yumeko is ready to tackle anything: love, work, friendship…and maybe even an attempted-murder mystery. (Official Trailer)

A Mangaka's Weirdly Wonderful Workplace (Voil)

Futami, a novice shojo manga artist, is finally publishing her beloved shogi manga, Dear Subaru. But…the stress makes her stomach hurt, she's forced to push the deadline for her first chapter, and she isn't making any progress on the storyboards. To top it off, she's gaining weight from midnight snacking and starts having wild delusions! Will Futami be able to enjoy life as a manga artist?! (Official Trailer)

OCTOBER 7

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2 (MAPPA)

One day, an ordinary office worker named Mukouda Tsuyoshi is suddenly summoned to another world. He uses his unique skill, Online Grocery, to cook and eat meals using items from his own world. He enjoys his life in another world with the legendary monster Fel and the slime Sui. With the addition of a new companion, another delicious journey begins!! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German

OCTOBER 8

Konoha Satou's dark fictional past becomes her reality when she's reincarnated as Iana Magnolia, the villainess of her own adolescent fantasy. Now as a role she meticulously designed to be despicable, remembering every last detail is a matter of life and death. Will she be able to rewrite her character's fate into something peaceful? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

OCTOBER 11

GNOSIA (domerica)

The story of GNOSIA takes place on a ship drifting through space. Gnosia is an enemy that disguises itself as a human and attacks them. It is now on the spaceship, causing everyone onboard to be suspicious of each other. The crew decides to vote on the most suspicious-looking person every day and put them into a cold sleep. If the humans succeed in putting Gnosia to sleep, they'll win. On the other hand, if they don't, everyone on board is in danger. The right decision must be made. No matter what decision is made by the main character, Yuri, she finds herself in a time loop that returns her to the first day of the crisis. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese

OCTOBER 12

Li'l Miss Vampire Can't Suck Right (feel.)

With her cool, mysterious aura, transfer student Ishikawa Luna is already the most popular girl in class. Ohtori, on the other hand, is so average he's practically a background character. The thought of ever speaking with Luna never even crossed his mind—until he accidentally discovers her secret: She's a vampire…who's absolutely terrible at sucking blood! (Official Trailer)

SERIES CONTINUING FROM SUMMER 2025

SUMMER 2025 SEASON FINALES

SEPTEMBER 12

SEPTEMBER 13

SEPTEMBER 16

SEPTEMBER 17

SEPTEMBER 18

SEPTEMBER 19

SEPTEMBER 20

SEPTEMBER 21

SEPTEMBER 22

Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2

SEPTEMBER 24

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4

SEPTEMBER 25

SEPTEMBER 27

SEPTEMBER 28

SEPTEMBER 29

OCTOBER 1

A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2

OCTOBER 3

OCTOBER 5

TO BE ANNOUNCED

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!