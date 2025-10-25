Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Cupertino, Mike Colter

Cupertino: Mike Colter Set to Lead Robert & Michelle King Legal Drama

Robert and Michelle King have tapped Mike Colter (Evil) to star in the CBS Silicon Valley legal drama, Cupertino, set for the 2026 season.

Cupertino follows a lawyer fighting back after being cheated out of stock options by a tech start-up employer.

The Kings executive produce, write, and showrun the series under King Size Productions with a 13-episode order.

Cupertino builds on the Kings' legal drama legacy that includes The Good Wife and its spinoffs, but stands alone.

It looks like Robert and Michelle King will be retaining Mike Colter's services after all. Following his four-season run on the Paramount+ supernatural series Evil opposite Katja Herbers and Aasif Mandvi, the Luke Cake star will trade in his "cloth" as Catholic priest David Acosta for a new lead role with a legal pad in this Silicon Valley-inspired drama, Cupertino, set for the 2026 season.

The logline for Cupertino is described as "a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows a lawyer (Colter) who is being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech start-up. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite, and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley."

Cupertino: What Else We Know…

The husband-and-wife creative duo will executive produce, write, and showrun under their company, King Size Productions, with Robert directing the pilot. Cupertino was originally set for development at CBS in 2024 as part of their deal with CBS Studios, according to Variety, before CBS commissioned a full writers' room and a 13-episode script order. Legal dramas are certainly with the Kings' wheelhouse, considering the success of their legal franchise starting with CBS's The Good Wife (2009-2015, which spawned two spinoffs with Paramount+'s The Good Fight (2017-2022) and CBS's Elsbeth (2024-present), along with multiple international spinoffs of the original series in South Korea, Japan, and India. There's no word on whether Cupertino will share the same universe as The Good Wife. Joining the Kings as executive producers is Liz Glotzer.

Evil starred Herbers as forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard, who the Catholic Church hires to investigate a series of supernatural phenomena to determine if they're miracles or worse. Joining her are a Catholic priest in training, David Acosta, and a skeptic Muslim engineer, Ben Shakir (Mandvi). In Kristen's crosshairs is rival Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson), who's doing everything he can to make her and her family's life miserable.

