Curated by Crunchyroll Exclusive Anime Playlists Launch on Spotify

Crunchyroll announced an exclusive partnership with Spotify to present listeners with specially curated playlists dedicated to anime.

Crunchyroll announced an exclusive partnership with Spotify to present listeners with specially curated playlists and a dedicated shelf on Spotify's global Anime Hub. The partnership comes at a time when global streams of anime music on Spotify have skyrocketed by 395% since 2021, highlighting the growing influence of anime culture worldwide. Turning the daily grind into an epic adventure, the playlists present fans with a thoughtful curation of music that will further immerse them into the action-packed world of anime. The new Curated by Crunchyroll playlists will be regularly refreshed with new content for listeners, setting up the ultimate anime-inspired queue:

Crunchyroll Anime Essentials– A brand new anime season has arrived on Crunchyroll this summer! Listen along to the music behind the lineup.

The Broody Black-Haired MC – Anguished with a tragic past, this character's demeanor may intimidate some, but deep down, they just need a hug.

The Bubbly Pink-Haired BFF – Always close at hand when a friend is in need, this character brings light, positivity, and an often underestimated strength.

The OP White-Haired Sensei – Underneath their cool, unbothered exterior, this character is an enigma to be unraveled.

The Journey Begins – You are the main character of your own story. The fate of the world depends on you … and of course, there are side quests.

"Anime and Japanese music are a match made in pop culture heaven," said Terry Li, Executive Vice President of Emerging Business, Crunchyroll & General Manager of Crunchyroll Games. "Music is a vital part of the anime experience, and through our partnership with Spotify, we're excited to amplify that connection and make fandom even more immersive for our fans." Kyota Onishi, Head of Music in Japan at Spotify, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Crunchyroll to bring listeners a new curation of anime music to explore. On Spotify, global streams of anime have surged over the past few years, and we hope Anime Hub will become an indispensable part of Anime culture."

The shelf will also include Crunchyroll's recently debuted hit podcast, Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect Podcast, featuring high-profile guests like Oppenheimer's David Dastmalchian, rapper Denzel Curry, and J-Pop icon LiSA. The Curated by Crunchyroll shelf is available to visit here via Spotify's global Anime Hub. Over 250 hours of Japanese music and performance videos from popular artists such as LiSA and aimer can also be found on Crunchyroll.

