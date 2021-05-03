Damian Priest Featured in Peacock/WWE Network Schedule This Week

The Archer of Infamy (can anyone explain why he is called that), Damian Priest, will be featured in a new WWE Chronicle documentary airing on Peacock and the WWE Network this week. The documentary will explore Priest's background prior to joining WWE. Priest had one of the better debuts an, as of yet, hasn't been ruined like many NXT call-ups are. In large part, that's because Priest lucked into a program with legit global superstar Bad Bunny for WrestleMania, so, to be fair, WWE could very well ruin him in the near future.

From WWE.com, here's a description of WWE Chronicle: Damian Priest:

Highlighting the schedule is WWE Chronicle: Damian Priest, premiering Sunday. After rising through the ranks of NXT, making a huge splash in the 2021 Royal Rumble Match and befriending music sensation Bad Bunny, The Archer of Infamy reflects on his past. Priest looks back on his Puerto Rican upbringing, dominating the martial arts scene and keeping his eyes locked on becoming a WWE Superstar.

In addition to the Damian Priest doc, WWE will also post a Best of Braun Strowman collection on the network. Kyle O'Reilly will be a guest on The Bump. And there will be new episodes of ICW Fight Club and Progress.

Here's the full schedule of everything streaming on Peacock/WWE Network this week: