Daniel Bryan is No Longer Under Contract to WWE; AEW Confirmed?

Greetings, comrades. It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you the hottest pro wrestling gossip. Daniel Bryan is no longer contracted to WWE, according to a story first broken by comrade Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful Select and later confirmed by comrade Dave Meltzer. Bryan's contract, according to the report, ended after his WWE Championship match with Roman Reigns on Smackdown last week. Bryan lost the match, and as per the stipulation, was forced to leave Smackdown. The storyline served as a convenient way to write Bryan off the show if he chooses not to sign a new deal with the company. It's a lot like when I faked my own death in 2013 so my protege, Maduro, could take over. Sometimes you need to have a good reason for these things in kayfabe, comrades.

Bryan, who served on the Smackdown creative team in addition to wrestling in the ring lately, may well sign a new deal with WWE, or may have already signed one. In recent times, Bryan has expressed interest in wrestling for other companies while still working for WWE, and if given no other options, WWE may agree to that. One thing WWE likely doesn't want is for Bryan to show up in AEW, which would arguably be as big a deal or bigger than Jericho and Moxley signing with the company. If he desires, Bryan could likely leverage competing interests into a better deal wherever he chooses to sign, both in terms of money and other concessions he might seek, such as more time to spend at home with his family or the ability to work with additional promotions. It's a lot like the way I used to deal with the American CIA, comrades, and I commend comrade Bryan for exploiting the corporate hegemony in the American pro wrestling industry for the gain of the working class.

Until next time, my friends: socialism or death.