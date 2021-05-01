WWE Smackdown – Daniel Bryan's Last Stand [Video Highlights]

This week on WWE Smackdown, Daniel Bryan fought Roman Reigns for the opportunity to go home and spend more time with his family. Who came out on top? Do you even need to ask? Well, go ahead and read the recap/video highlights below.

Smackdown opened with a promo segment that led to a match between Bianca Belair and the Street Profits against Bayley and the Dirty Dawgs, as these things tend to do. It ended when Belair decided to give the KOD to Dolph Ziggler. She pretended it was super hard to pick him up even though he weighs like 120 pounds. This led to your typical big move trading sequence until Montez Ford pinned Bobby Roode with a frog splash.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match: SmackDown, April 30, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djt6CLFKruw)

Natalya and Tamina defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a non-title match. Does WWE realize that every time they have a non-title match, fans know it's a guaranteed win for the challenger? Probably, and they just don't care.

Aleister Black said some more spooky stuff on WWE Smackdown last night. Man, I can't wait for him to finally make his re-debut and then job to Otis.

Big E challenged Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship and lost thanks to interference from Commander Azeez. Kevin Owens ran out to try to stop a post-match beatdown, but Sami Zayn intervened on behalf of the heels. Zayn still ate a Nigerian Nail when all was said and done.

And finally, the main event. Paul Heyman cut a promo before Roman Reigns unveiled his new entrance music. Reigns defeated Bryan by choking him out with a guillotine. Afterward, Cesaro tries to save Bryan from a beatdown but ended up forced to watch as Reigns hit a Con-chair-to, which he apparently won from Edge, on Bryan.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Heyman promises Bryan will have his last match against Roman Reigns: SmackDown, April 30, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z1RSkW-Uwx8)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Roman Reigns' new entrance: SmackDown, April 30, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2v-xUwA76M)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Roman Reigns delivers the Con-Chair-To to a conquered Daniel Bryan: SmackDown, April 30, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFuvK0DAnHQ)

All in all, not bad as far as Smackdowns go. The main event was good and it had a definitive and consequential ending. The rest was mostly fluff, but not offensively long fluff like you find on Raw. Watching it on YouTube instead of television is still preferred.

