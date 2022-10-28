Danny Elfman Drops Music Video For Boy Harsher "Happy" Remix

Today, Danny Elfman (Netflix's upcoming Wednesday) has unveiled a brand new music video for Boy Harsher's remix of "Happy," the latest visual to accompany his recent remix album Bigger. Messier [Anti- / Epitaph]. Complete with unsettlingly saccharine smiles, laughter, and cheerleading choreography that feel like a warped VHS tape unearthed from the deepest depths of the 1980s, the music video brings to life the duo's darkwave pop rendition of the song with the help of directors Muted Widows and Elfman's creative director Berit Gwendolyn Gilma.

The release comes just in time for Elfman's highly anticipated back-to-back concerts tonight (October 28th) and tomorrow (October 29th) at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA, both of which will feature Boy Harsher as a special guest. Entitled Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!, the live concerts will see Elfman presenting expanded, full-length versions of his internet-breaking, critically acclaimed performances at Coachella Music and Arts Festival earlier this spring. His first official career-spanning headline performances, both nights at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, will feature Elfman backed by the same rock band, orchestra, and choir that he played with at Coachella, as they perform songs from Oingo Boingo; his solo career, including his 2021 album Big Mess; as well as a plethora of his film scores and television themes from Alice in Wonderland, Batman, Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Simpsons, and more. The audience will be transported into

Elfman's vision and magical world, with his haunting compositions, brought to life on stage and enhanced by visuals on the big screen. Fans who didn't make it to the Coachella shows or those who were there and want to experience an extended version won't want to miss it, and the last remaining tickets can be purchased now.

Today's music video also arrives on the second anniversary of the release of Elfman's original version of "Happy," serving as a full circle moment for him and a return to the origin of his expansive and wildly ambitious Big Mess project: the track that ignited it all two years ago. A biting social commentary, "Happy" marked the first taste from Big Mess upon its initial premiere in October 2020 and saw the 4x Oscar nominated; Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist deliver the unexpected yet again – just as he has all throughout his incomparably prolific career.

Following the release of "Happy," along with several other dynamic singles and aesthetically inventive videos, Elfman officially debuted 'Big Mess' in June 2021 to widespread acclaim. Clocking in at 18 tracks, the kinetic double album finds Elfman breaking bold new ground as both a songwriter and a performer while joining forces with drummer Josh Freese (Devo, Weezer, The Vandals), bassist Stu Brooks (Dub Trio, Lady Gaga, Lauryn Hill), and guitarists Robin Finck (Nine Inch Nails, Guns N' Roses) and Nili Brosh (Tony MacAlpine, Paul Gilbert). Always continuing to push the envelope, Elfman then unveiled Bigger. Messier. this past summer – a brand new genre-defying album of remixed and reimagined versions of music from Big Mess.

The 21-track project is comprised of collaborations and guest vocals featuring a sprawling array of artists, including Trent Reznor, Iggy Pop, HEALTH, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Zach Hill of Death Grips, Xiu Xiu, Squarepusher, Ghostemane, and many more. With the help of his collaborators Gilma and Stu Brooks, and his longtime manager Laura Engel, Elfman enlisted a unique arsenal of artists to use the original Big Mess songs as their canvases and experiment with their own distinct voices. Both Big Mess and Bigger. Messier. channel the riveting unpredictability that has pulsed through all of Elfman's projects to date, from his early days with the theatrical Mystic Knights to the rock band Oingo Boingo to his prolific work scoring over 100 films & television series including Marvel's new blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Noah Baumbach's buzzing new film White Noise, and Tim Burton's highly anticipated new series Wednesday.