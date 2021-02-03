Darby Allin's Latest Death-Defying Stunt: An AEW Fan Meet-and-Greet

AEW star Darby Allin is a modern-day daredevil, engaging in death-defying stunts including dangerous skateboard tricks, jumping off of bridges, or getting tossed over the top rope in a body bag by Brian Cage. But Allin's latest death-defying stunt doesn't involve a skateboard, a bridge, or even a body back… at least not in the short term. Allin will engage AEW fans in a meet-and-greet before tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, a special titled Beach Break.

"Before #BeachBreak goes LIVE tonight, there will be a contactless & physically distanced pre-show meet & greet @dailysplace w/ TNT Champion @DarbyAllin," AEW announced via Twitter. "**LIMITED TO THE FIRST 150 FANS** Tickets are on-sale NOW & start at $20 visit http://AEWTIX.com to purchase."

Normally, briefly engaging some lonely neckbeards at a pro wrestling event would be considered, at worst, unpleasant. But it's the potential of contracting coronavirus during a deadly global pandemic that gives this stunt the sense of danger Darby Allin is usually accustomed to. Of course, AEW plans to mitigate that potential danger by making it a "contactless and physically distanced" meet-and-greet, though it's unclear exactly how that would work. Will Allin be behind glass? On a Zoom call? Or merely standing six-feet away and wearing a mask?

After the meet-and-greet, Allin will go on to appear alongside his senior (citizen) partner Sting on tonight's show, though in what capacity is unknown. Allin and Sting are set to face Team Taz in a Street Fight at the upcoming Revolution PPV, which will be Sting's first match since facing Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions in 2015. Hopefully, after associating with the rabble earlier in the night, Allin remembers to wear a mask.