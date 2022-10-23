Daredevil: Amy Rutberg Hopeful Marci & Foggy Will Be "Born Again"

Netflix's Daredevil fans had their prayers answered when we saw two of its biggest stars, Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio, make their debuts on the MCU side. Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil made his in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home and made a subsequent appearance in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin returned in the streamer's Hawkeye. As Cox and D'Onofrio are rumored to return in the upcoming spinoff Echo, the question remains on the status of remaining cast members from the other shows and at least one in Amy Rutberg, who played Marci Stahl in the Netflix series, remains hopeful for her character's future in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

After a fan tweeted hoping to see Marci and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) return and married for Born Again, Rutberg replied, "Foggy Bear!!" Foggy is Matt's law firm partner determined to bring a voice to the voiceless in Hell's Kitchen, but unfortunately, bills still have to get paid, and being self-righteous through pro-bono work is financially and emotionally taxing on the firm. They take on higher-profile paying clients when they can. Marci worked at a rival law firm offering tips to Foggy before falling in love. While we have only seen Matt, neither Foggy nor Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) had any updates since Daredevil's cancellation after three seasons in 2018. Cox nor Henson have any social media presence, and Woll hasn't posted anything MCU-related, focusing on her ventures in tabletop gaming and her podcast Truest Blood, a rewatch podcast of the HBO series True Blood.

Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter promoted her series' move to Disney+ on social media long after its cancellation, naturally fueling rumors about her MCU future. It probably also doesn't close the door on seeing Mike Colter's Luke Cage, along with Iron Fist's Finn Jones' Danny Rand and Jessica Henwick's Colleen Wing return.