Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Netflix, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again, iron fist

Daredevil: Born Again S02/Colleen Wing Rumor Addressed by Henwick

Iron Fist star Jessica Henwick commented on visiting the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 set and those rumors about Colleen Wing appearing.

The future is looking so bright for the former Netflix Marvel stars; you've got to wear shades. First, Daredevil stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio get reintroduced in various MCU projects across film and TV with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Echo, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Hawkeye, leading to the revival series Daredevil: Born Again, bringing back more original cast members from the Drew Goddard series under showrunner Dario Scardapane from The Punisher, recruiting series star Jon Bernthal. Second, with season two looming, another Netflix Marvel star returns with Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter back into the fold, and with Luke Cage star Mike Colter also showing interest in a potential return, we have another major name, who happened to visit the Born Again set with Iron Fist star Jessica Henwick, who played Colleen Wing, a martial artist who also gained powers of the Iron Fist after Finn Jones' Danny Rand. While promoting her latest work in How to Make A Killing, the actress spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about her visit and what it could mean.

Daredevil: Born Again: Jessica Henwick Provides Ringing Endorsement of Season Two, But It Won't Include Her Colleen Wing

"I'm not on Daredevil: Born Again," Henwick said. "I did, however, go and hang out on set, and I had a great time. I can say that the new season is going to be incredible. It's incredible. Seeing Charlie in the suit was so nostalgic and fun. He's just so perfect in that role. What a great guy, what a great show. I'm really excited for the fans. They're going to be happy. And fans of the Netflix shows will be very happy."

Henwick appeared in all 23 episodes of the Scott Buck-created series that lasted two seasons from 2017 to 2018. She also appeared in some of the other Netflix Marvel shows, including six of the eight episodes of the limited crossover series Defenders that starred Cox, Ritter, Colter, and Jones, and an episode of Luke Cage. For more on Henwick's career, including her memorable roles in The Matrix Resurrections, Glass Onion, Vladimir, and more, you can check out the full interview.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!