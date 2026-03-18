Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again, Jessica Jones

Daredevil: Born Again S02 Showrunner on Jessica Jones Being Big Factor

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane on Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones return and having plans to bring her back since Season 1.

Article Summary Showrunner Dario Scardapane reveals Jessica Jones was planned to return to Daredevil: Born Again since season 1

Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones is a key addition in season 2, tying into the vigilante storyline

Scardapane praises Jessica Jones for strong writing and chemistry with Charlie Cox's Daredevil

Season two explores how Netflix Marvel heroes have evolved, with Jessica Jones central to the plot

When The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane came in during the middle of Daredevil: Born Again season one production, he took what was already filmed and repurposed the footage into a new narrative that opened the window for additional returning faces from the Netflix era including the bulk of the original Drew Goddard series cast back into the fold and Jon Bernthal to reprise his role as Frank Castle/Punisher. As far as the next major piece with Bernthal's exit comes, the return of Krysten Ritter, who reprises her role as Jessica Jones and is the star of the second Marvel Netflix series of the same name. Scardapane spoke with Entertainment Weekly on how long he had Ritter penciled in, why he chose her, and why not Mike Colter's Luke Cage, Finn Jones Danny Rand, and Jessica Henwick's Colleen Wing's Iron Fists.

Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Dario Scardapane on Why Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones Was Next Defender to Join Season 2

"Jessica has been part of the conversation since when I started," Scardapane told EW. "She's part of this particular world and, in this case, when you're doing a story about 'vigilantes are now being hunted,' 'vigilantes are now underdogs,' what does that look like with that particular underdog? And that just puts a smile on a writer's face."

As far as why Jessica Jones, it stems from the success of showrunner Melissa Rosenberg and the series's three seasons, calling it "some of the best writing I'd seen." "We were really about how these characters have developed and evolved and grown up since the Netflix shows ended," he said. "Jessica Jones, in particular, has interesting life events that we wanted to explore, and the banter between Charlie and Krysten is so damn good. We needed to get that flavor in." For more on Scardapane talking about star Charlie Cox and Ritter's back-and-forth on The Defenders and additional comments from EP Sana Amanat in making Jones' return meaningful, you can check out the whole interview. Season two of Daredevil: Born Again premieres on March 24th on Disney+.

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