Posted in: Current News, Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again, Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Daredevil: Born Again Spoiled by Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer?

Did the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day just spoil the second season of Daredevil: Born Again? Maybe... maybe not. Here's a look!

Article Summary The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer hints at Kingpin’s fate as NYC mayor after Daredevil: Born Again S2.

Fans speculate if the trailer spoils Daredevil and Fisk’s battle for New York’s soul in the new season.

Timeline confusion arises as Brand New Day scenes may overlap with Daredevil: Born Again’s story events.

Punisher’s appearance in Brand New Day sparks debate over his role and presence in Born Again S2.

We're now down to less than a week until Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil) and Mayor Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin) battle it out for the heart and soul of NYC. Fisk wants control, and he's got the forces to make that happen. Matt wants freedom, and he's gathering enough friends and allies to make the dream of stopping Fisk a reality. That's where things stand heading into the second season premiere of Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again. But did the official trailer for Tom Holland and Zendaya-starring Spider-Man: Brand New Day already spoil the fun?

It's not like we were expecting Fisk to remain NYC mayor forever, but the trailer for "Brand New Day" sees Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Holland) receiving a key to the city from a mayor who is definitely not Fisk. Does this mean that the Kingpin's political days will be coming to an end by the time credits roll on the Season 2 finale? Maybe. A couple of other factors could also be in play. It's been noted that Season 2 takes place before "Brand New Day," but that doesn't necessarily mean that the scene in the "Brand New Day" trailer couldn't be a flashback to Peter's "retuned" past. Maybe that was someone from the mayor's office, perhaps because the mayor was indisposed. Personally, we're going to have a bigger issue with Frank/Punisher (Jon Bernthal) being in "Brand New Day" if he ends up sitting out the war with Kingpin in "Born Again" Season 2. Here's a look at the official trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, set to hit theaters on July 31st:

In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell's Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin's corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild. Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye, and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again S02: Winderbaum on Jessica Jones/Time Jump

Checking in with The Official Marvel Podcast hosts Victoria Ying and Langston Belton earlier this month, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Television, Streaming & Animation, teased where Matt and Fisk find themselves heading into Season 2, and that viewers should pay attention to what Ritter's Jessica Jones has been up to since we last saw her.

Regarding what's ahead for Matt, Winderbaum notes that he's "in a completely different reality now," finding himself "fighting the power in a massive way." For Fisk, it will be about "the trappings of power and how hard it is to hold on to that power once you have it. When power is your only motivation." Matt's biggest obstacle from the start? Getting a lot of different folks who want to take down Fisk on the same page. "You know, it's one thing for like a bunch of people to point in Kingpin's direction and say that guy's bad, but it's another thing to get everybody on the same page. It's really fun to watch him try to do that. But he's got a great partner in Karen Page [Deborah Ann Woll]. So, I'm very excited for people to see that, too," Winderbaum added.

As for the eagerly anticipated return of Ritter's Jessica Jones, Winderbaum teased that Daredevil: Born Again viewers will be in for "a lot of very cool surprises" when it comes to what Jessica has been up to. "It was so exciting when she [Ritter] walked on set for the first time in the leather jacket and the boots, and you're like, 'There she is,'" Winderbaum said. "What's really fun, and I'm not going to spoil anything, but what's really fun about that character is the time jump from the last time we saw her. It's been a while. So, we're reestablishing this character and catching the audience up to what the hell she's been up to. And that is filled with a lot of very cool surprises."

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