Daredevil, Castlevania, The Librarians & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Michael Connelly, Castlevania: Nocturne, Daredevil: Born Again, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Crunchyroll's The Apothecary Diaries, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, Netflix's Sakamoto Days, Bosch & Lincoln Lawyer Author Michael Connelly, ABC's The Rookie, Los Angeles Rams/LA wildfires, Netflix's WWE Raw, Carrie Underwood/Donald Trump, NBC's SNL, ABC's Oscars, CBS's Grammy Awards, Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne, Max's Creature Commandos, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, BBC Radio 3's Gatsby in Harlem, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, January 14, 2025:

The Apothecary Diaries S02E01 "Maomao and Maomao": Promising Return

The Librarians: Dean Devlin Drops New "The Next Chapter" Promo Teaser

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Intros Roll On: Ep. 2 Review/Thoughts

Sakamoto Days Season 1 Ep. 1 "The Legendary Hit Man" Hard Not to Love

Bosch, Lincoln Lawyer Creator Michael Connelly Addresses LA Wildfires

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 4 "Darkness Falling" Overview Released

Los Angeles Rams to Honor Fire Relief Efforts During NFC Wild Card

WWE Raw on Netflix: Will The Man Without Fear Debut Tonight?

Carrie Underwood to Ironically Sing "America the Beautiful" for Trump

SNL 50/50: Season 35 Sees Garth and Kat Hit the Holidays Hard

Oscars Update: AMPAS Extends Voting, Reschedules Noms Announcement

2025 Grammys Remain Feb. 2nd; Fundraising for Wildfire Relief Efforts

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2: New Trailer, Image Gallery Released

Creature Commandos: Gunn Series Offers Equal Opportunity Fridging

Daredevil: Born Again Trailer Delayed by LA Wildfires: D'Onofrio

Doctor Who: Enigmatic Ncuti Gatwa Stars in Charged "Gatsby in Harlem"

