Daredevil, Criminal, Oscars, Arrowverse & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Daredevil: Born Again, Section 31, Criminal, Oscars/LA fires, Spartacus: House of Ashur, One Piece, and more!

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? State Farm/Super Bowl LIX, CBS's Fire Country, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, NBC's Night Court, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31, ABC's The Rookie, NBC's SNL, Prime Video's Criminal, Arrowverse/Marc Guggenheim, Oscars/LA wildfires, STARZ's Spartacus: House of Ashur, Seth Meyers/Donald Trump, WWE/Corey Graves, Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, Netflix's One Piece, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, January 16, 2025:

SNL Host Dave Chappelle, Cast Check In During Tonight's Read-Thru

State Farm Cancels Super Bowl LIX Ad Buy, Cites LA Wildfires "Tragedy"

Fire Country Season 3 Returns Jan. 31st; CBS Releases Ep. 9 Preview

Daredevil: Murdock/Fisk Face-Offs Should Be Rare in "Born Again": Cox

Night Court Season 3: Kate Flannery Guest Stars in E06: "The Jakeout"

AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage? More Like Maximum Disrespect!

Star Trek: Section 31 Images, Behind-The-Scenes Looks Released

The Rookie Post Honors Los Angeles, CA Wildfires First Responders

SNL 50: Chappelle Promo Reminds Us That Steven Seagal Lowered the Bar

Criminal: Prime Video Adapt Set for 2025; Covers "Coward," "Lawless"

Arrowverse: Marc Guggenheim Auctioning Signed Scripts for CA Relief

Don't Cancel The Oscars! Academy Awards as LA Recovery Rallying Cry

SNL 50/50: Kristen Wiig's Sue Loses It Over a "Surprise Party" (S33)

Spartacus: House of Ashur Teaser: STARZ Returns to The Arena This Fall

Seth Meyers, Amber Ruffin on Those Trump-Induced "Panic Naps" (VIDEO)

WWE: Corey Graves Should "Embrace Whatever Role You Have": Coachman

Daredevil: Born Again Official Trailer: The Devil's Work Is Never Done

The Wheel of Time Welcomes 5 More Additions to Season 3 Cast

SNL: Bill Hader on Lorne Michaels' Tough Love Approach to His Anxiety

One Piece: Sanchez/Dragon, Thomas/Igaram, Liao/Ipponmatsu for Season 2

Doctor Who: Let's Give UNIT Head Kate Stewart a Proper Celebration

Eric Kripke on LA Fires in The Daily LITG, 15th of January 2025

