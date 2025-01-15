Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

One Piece, Eric Kripke, Jared Padalecki & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, SDCC, Jared Padalecki, Common Side Effects, Supernatural/The Boys: Eric Kripke, One Piece & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Critics Choice Awards, ABC's The Rookie, San Diego Comic-Con, Disney+'s Vision, Corey Graves/NXT, NBC's Night Court, NBC's The Hunting Party, Jared Padalecki, Adult Swim's Common Side Effects, NBC's SNL, Netflix's WWE Raw, Trump & Seth Meyers, Two and a Half Men: Jon Cryer & Charlie Sheen, Netflix's The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, Dr. Quinn: Jane Seymour & Joe Lando, Supernatural/The Boys: Eric Kripke, Netflix's One Piece, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, San Diego Comic-Con, Vision, Corey Graves, Night Court, Jared Padalecki, Common Side Effects, SNL, Trump & Seth Meyers, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, Supernatural/The Boys: Eric Kripke, One Piece, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, January 15, 2025:

Daredevil: Born Again Trailer Release Teased for Wednesday Morning

Critics Choice Awards Reportedly Moving From Jan. 26th to February

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 2: "The Watcher" Clip: Lucy & Tim Offer Advice

Comic-Con International Will Remain in San Diego Through 2027

Vision: Faran Tahir Reportedly Reprising "Iron Man" Role for Series

Corey Graves Reportedly Flees NXT After Sad Tweet; Work or Shoot?

Night Court S03: Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik Preview Tonight's Episode

The Hunting Party Series Premiere Moved Up to This Sunday: New Preview

The Rookie Season 7: Check Out Preview Images for Ep. 2: "The Watcher"

Jared Padalecki, Anna Fricke Developing CBS Rural Medical Drama

Common Side Effects Early Preview: Meet Agents Copano & Harrington

SNL 50/50: Fey's Sarah Palin, Poehler's Hillary Clinton Team Up (S34)

WWE Raw in the Penta Era Review: Lo Siento Mucho, Tony Khan

Trump Posts Censorship Threat After Seth Meyers Hurts His Feelings

Two and a Half Men: Cryer, Sheen "Don't Have a Relationship Anymore"

The Witcher: Animated Epic "Sirens of the Deep" Gets Official Trailer

Dr. Quinn Stars Jane Seymour & Joe Lando Reunite Through Tragedy

Supernatural/The Boys: Eric Kripke Posts Heartbreaking LA Fires Update

One Piece Season 2: Caruso, Penwill, Jeftha Join Netflix Series Cast

