Daredevil Team on "Born Again" Being Multi-Season Series; Elektra Talk

Daredevil: Born Again team on the importance of the show being multi-season and the chances of Elektra (portrayed by Élodie Yung) returning.

Article Summary Daredevil: Born Again confirmed as a multi-season series - but how many remains to be seen.

Marvel Television and Marvel Animation head Brad Winderbaum emphasizes connection through annual, multi-season releases.

Executive producer hints that Elektra's potential return and the Hand's inclusion in future seasons has been thought about.

Charlie Cox highlights the strategic importance of rare Murdock and Fisk face-offs.

With Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again set to begin hitting screens on March 4th, the team behind the upcoming Disney+ series have been getting the word out about what viewers can expect. During a profile interview of the show that included the cast, creative team, and producers, Marvel Television and Marvel Animation head Brad Winderbaum discussed the importance of having multi-season shows in the MCU (which "Born Again" will be) – while series executive producer Sana Amanat addresses if bringing aboard Elektra Natchios (portrayed by FOX's The Cleaning Lady star Élodie Yung during the second season of the Netflix series and The Defenders) and the ninja clan the Hand has been discussed.

Confirming that "Born Again" is a multi-season show (even though he admits, "I don't know how many seasons it'll run"), Winderbaum explained the importance of the MCU having multi-season shows that fans can connect with. "This is really a question about Marvel television in general, but I think it's very important that we make shows that last for multiple seasons, that come out on an annual cadence, that people can rely on, that feel like holidays and an event when a new season comes out," Winderbaum shared.

"Our first wave of shows — and there's some great ones in there — had a very limited series motif, which made them feel like long-form movies that had to stack up against the theatrical films and tie in in a significant way. My vision is to get back to more of a comfort viewing, reliable, invest-in-the-characters-over-a-long-period-of-time, traditional style of television storytelling. I hope that over the next few years, we see the fruits of that," Winderbaum added.

With Daredevil: Born Again going at least one more season – with the fingers-crossed chance of more after that – could we see the creative team bring Elektra and the Hand into the mix? Based on what Amanat had to share, it's definitely something that's being though about. Noting that idea was "in the back of our heads," the executive producer added, "Eventually, we'll try to figure out a bit more with that."

Daredevil: Born Again: Cox on Limiting Why Murdock/Fisk Face-Offs

"I believe you have to be really careful when and how you bring these two people into the same room because we have to feel like when they meet, it is an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. It has to feel like it could and will explode. The more you bring us together with no consequence, the less that illusion can maintain itself," explained Cox during an interview with EW, making the point that the face-offs matter more when they're rare. "There's actually an episode later on in the season where, in an original draft, we had a conversation, and I brought this up," Cox continued. "I said, 'I worry that if you tell the story that we can have a conversation and walk away from it at this stage, we lose a lot of stakes.' So they found a really cool way to not have us do that."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

