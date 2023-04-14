Daredevil: Vincent D'Onofrio Tweet Update Teases "Intense" Big Scene Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio tweeted an update on how filming is going, referencing an "intense" scene he filmed yesterday.

As production continues on Matt Corman & Chris Ord's (Covert Affairs) Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) & Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again, we're getting an update on how filming is going on the 18-episode Disney+ & Marvel Studios series – and from a pretty damn good source. "So very excited about 'Daredevil: Born Again.'

Such an incredible cast and crew," D'Onofrio tweeted earlier today. "Just finished a big scene yesterday, and it was so intense and wonderful working with two of the other cast members. Wow. We all have a lot to look forward to. 'We' meaning, you too." Hmmm… "big scene" and "intense" have us hoping for the same vibe as the Netflix series, and "Two of the other cast members" was an excellent choice of spoiler-free wording. With the remainder of the year still to go with filming, here's hoping this is the first of many more updates to come from D'Onofrio, Cox… and those "other cast members."

Cox and D'Onofrio are joined by Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Margarita Levieva (The Deuce), Sandrine Holt (American Gigolo) as Vanessa Fisk, Nikki M. James (Severance), Michael Gaston (Mayor of Kingstown), and Jon Bernthal reprising his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher. In addition, Michael Cuesta (Dexter, Homeland pilot director) is set to helm the first episode. Now, here's a look at D'Onofrio's tweet from earlier today:

Is Daredevil: Born Again 1 18-Episode Season or 2 9-Episode Seasons?

There was some unexpected & potentially good news near the end of March, with D'Onofrio seemingly confirming that Season 2 was already in play ("And, by the second season, there are gigantic, gigantic payoffs—in the first season, too, but I can't say much about that—but the fans are gonna really get what they want. It's really quite cool to be doing it"). Again, early talk of a second season is never a bad thing – but as we mentioned previously, D'Onofrio's comment only adds to the question marks we've had about the series since it was first announced. Will Daredevil: Born Again remain an 18-episode season or be broken into two 9-episode seasons?

There are a few reasons why we're asking that question. First, 18 episodes is a hefty order for a single season in these streaming times that we live in. A number that size harkens back to the old-school network days when The X-Files would have 20-25-episode seasons. But lately? It seems like an 8-episode plan is the norm, with the occasional exception. So hearing 18 episodes right from the jump left us surprised – and a bit skeptical. That felt more like a two-season order so that they could film both at the same time to accommodate Cox's, D'Onofrio's & Bernthal's, and others' respective schedules. And that could explain why D'Onofrio was able to speak about a second season so matter-of-factly. Also, considering Disney's current uncertain financial future, running a successful yet pricey season sets a pretty high bar when/if renewal talk rolls around. Can a show be a success and then find its episode count downgraded from 18 to around 9 episodes? I mean, it's happened, but it's rare if you take shows heading into their final seasons out of the equation.

Now, with all of that said? A little "Devil's Advocate" because it could also very easily end up being a matter of us getting what was advertised – an 18-episode season. As Netflix and others have been known to do, Disney+ could very easily go the "Part 1/Part 2" route. And if the series turns out to be much more courtroom-focused, then a season with a longer run might be preferable if we're talking about a one or two-season or semi-season-long case. For now? Stay tuned!