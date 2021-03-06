Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential- VICE TV Previews New Talk Series

Earlier this week, viewers of Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's popular professional wrestling docuseries learned they'll be getting updates and new perspectives on a number of the subjects covered during the show's first two seasons with VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential. Set to offer a deep dive with the show's creators into the most explosive episodes from the first two seasons- featuring never-before-seen moments, unanswered questions, and secrets uncovered, Husney and Eisener are joined in the roundtable discussions by host and wrestling insider Conrad Thompson, a life-long professional wrestling fan and host of several wrestling-related podcasts.

Now, we're getting a preview of one of the episodes as Husney and Eisener explain what it was like speaking with "Gorgeous" Gino Hernandez's mother about speaking on the record about her son's death for the first time- with Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential premiering Tuesday, March 9, on VICE TV:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dark Side of the Ring (@darksideofthering)

Here's a look at the official trailer and overview for Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential, premiering Tuesday, March 9 at 9 pm ET/PT on VICE TV:

Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential: Through deleted scenes, bonus clips, and new interviews, the trio will expand on the stories told in some of the most popular episodes of Dark Side of the Ring, tackling unanswered questions, taking viewers behind-the-scenes of the making of each episode and digging deep with special guests including Tommy Dreamer, The Blue Meanie, Savio Vega, and former WWE referee Mike Chioda. Each episode will explore a major moment from the series, including the Von Erich brothers' tragic deaths, The Montreal Screwjob, conspiracy theories surrounding Gino Hernandez's death, and more.

"We are putting the finishing touches on season three of 'Dark Side of the Ring'… and the excitement is building – but the fans absolutely demanded more, sooner!" said Morgan Hertzan, Executive Vice President and General Manager, VICE TV. "We wanted 'Dark Side' fans to know we're listening and we've made 'Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential' just for them– as a way to thank them for their incredible loyalty to this hit franchise with new, bonus content to tide them over. Evan Husney and Jason Eisner are masters of their craft and 'Dark Side' superfans will get to sit down with them to get the inside track on everything that's remained behind-the-scenes…until now."

Before the year wrapped, Vice TV announced that two spinoff series would join the third season of Dark Side of the Ring in 2021:

Produced by Jailbirds producer 44 Blue Productions, Dark Side of the Football will shine a light on stories that live in the shadows of America's favorite sport. It will explore the sometimes-flawed men behind the masks; the coaches, teams, and leagues who control their fates; and the untold story behind bizarre and tragic off-the-field events — facts that often have been hidden to shield fans from discovering unsettling truths about the game they love.

Produced by America's Top Dog producer Railsplitter Pictures and Battle of the Blades producer Insight Productions, Dark Side of the '90s will look at the most captivating pop-culture moments, trends, and personalities of the decade through interviews with people who studied the time period. Each episode will dissect the nostalgia, uncovering the surprising dark truths underlying the glitz, the glamour, and the headlines.