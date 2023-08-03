Posted in: Preview, Sports, Trailer, TV, WWE | Tagged: dark side of the ring, marty jannetty, preview, season 4, season finale, trailer

Dark Side of the Ring Posts "Marty Jannetty" Season 4 Finale Trailer

With the season finale next week, here's the trailer for Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring S04E10: "The World According to Marty Jannetty."

If it were any other season, then S04E10: "Bash at the Beah 2000" would be the episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring that everyone would be talking about. But as great as that chapter was, co-creators Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's pro-wrestling docuseries may have saved its most controversial subject yet for its season finale. In "The World According to Marty Jannetty," the spotlight shines on Marty Jannetty & Shawn Michaels' successful run as The Rockers and how it (according to the official overview) "was eclipsed by Marty's excess, drug abuse, and possible murder." With the season set to wrap up its fourth season run next week, we have a look at the official trailer.

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Episode 10 "The World According to Marty Jannetty": Known for their raw athleticism and sex appeal, Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty's run as The Rockers was eclipsed by Marty's excess, drug abuse, and possible murder. Now, here's a look at the official trailer for next week's episode:

Now, here's a look back at the official season trailer – with the season finale of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring hitting screens on Tuesday, August 8th at 10 pm ET:

"We're incredibly grateful to our viewers for giving this show the life that it has had for the past 4 years. As lifelong fans of professional wrestling, our subjects continue to inspire us. There are so many fascinating and compelling stories left to tell, and it's a privilege to share more of them in our fourth season," shared Husney & Eisener in a statement when the news and teaser were first released. "As the WWE sale works towards a close, Vice TV remains the leading chronicler of wrestling in America," said Morgan Hertzan, president of Global TV for Vice Media Group. "I'm cheering from the ropes to announce the return of 'Dark Side of the Ring,' as proven this show and its spinoffs have been incredibly successful for the network and insightful to produce, now someone tag me in!" Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.

