Dark Side of the Ring Previews Chris Jericho's Season 3 Narration

To say that Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring is a huge hit for Vice TV would be a serious understatement- especially considering the series was given a 14-episode order for the upcoming third season and two spinoff series (more on that below). With production currently underway and approximately half of the episodes filmed, the new season is expected to profile "The Loose Cannon" Brian Pillman, Grizzly Smith, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Rockin' Robin, Sam Houston, and the 1995 WCW/NJPW event "Collision in Korea" event (with a previously-released preview image possibly confirming this one). A familiar voice returning to the series will be none other than AEW wrestler and icon Chris Jericho, who is back to narrate once again- and now viewers are getting a sample of his upcoming narration work.

In the clip below, viewers learn that the topic of "deathmatch wrestling" will come into play (and we would love to know where the rest of that was going):

Great narration session today with @IAmJericho — the first of several for Season 3 👌 We're excited to unveil the new episodes, and stay tuned for official premiere dates! pic.twitter.com/GjBxHVyO92 — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) February 8, 2021

Before the year wrapped, Vice TV announced that spinoff series Dark Side of the Football and Dark Side of the '90s were in production and would join the third season of Dark Side of the Ring in 2021:

Produced by Jailbirds producer 44 Blue Productions, Dark Side of the Football will shine a light on stories that live in the shadows of America's favorite sport. It will explore the sometimes-flawed men behind the masks; the coaches, teams, and leagues who control their fates; and the untold story behind bizarre and tragic off-the-field events — facts that often have been hidden to shield fans from discovering unsettling truths about the game they love.

Produced by America's Top Dog producer Railsplitter Pictures and Battle of the Blades producer Insight Productions, Dark Side of the '90s will look at the most captivating pop-culture moments, trends, and personalities of the decade through interviews with people who studied the time period. Each episode will dissect the nostalgia, uncovering the surprising dark truths underlying the glitz, the glamour, and the headlines.

Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios Canada and in partnership with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is the executive producer and writer for the series, with Eisener executive producing and directing. Vanessa Case, Catherine Whyte, and Lee Hoffman also executive produce, with Guillermo Garcia as the senior executive in charge of production and Barry Davis as the series producer, with Tara Nadolny as supervising executive.