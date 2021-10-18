Dark Side of the Ring S03 Examines The Rise & Fall of Rob Black's XPW

This week, Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's pro-wrestling docuseries Dark Side of the Ring follows up on last week's examination of the life & times of Luna Vachon with a major shift towards an even darker side of modern wrestling history. In "Extreme & Obscene: Rob Black's XPW," the spotlight shines on XPW, promoter Rob Black's attempt to merge his passions for hardcore pornography and deathmatch wrestling that would implode after a series of bad business & personal decisions that saw Black waging war with the feds- and losing.

Here's a look at the promo for this week's episode "Extreme & Obscene: Rob Black's XPW":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Extreme & Obscene: Rob Black's XPW Dark Side of the Ring Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RyL5UNGFmG8)

Here's a look at the full trailer for Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring Season 3B; followed by the Season 3b preview special Dark Side Confidential:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dark Side of the Ring (Season 3B Trailer) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfsJGlvsOjU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Confidential: Season 3 Sneak Peak w/ Chris Jericho | DARK SIDE OF THE RING (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0qmz3GmUz8)

This new batch of episodes will spotlight Vince McMahon and "The Steroid Trials" from the 1990s; look at the formation of FMW, created by Japan's Atsushi Onita and known for its spectacular matches and gratuitous gore but took a dark turn in the hands of Onita's protégé; and focus on Luna Vachon, who faced immense personal loss and battled addiction while making a name for herself in wrestling history. In addition, the docuseries will examine the story of Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam, and his double life as a wrestler and as the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and gruesome double murder. "The Plane Ride From Hell," the infamous party aboard a private 757 charter plane that forced the WWE to reprimand some of its biggest stars. XPW, which merged Rob Black's passions for porn and wrestling- until a fallout with a young wrestler started a chain of events that led to jealous rage and a terrifying amputation; and the incredible story of Chris Kanyon, who kept his sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.