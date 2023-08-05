Posted in: Preview, Sports, Trailer, TV, WWE, YouTube | Tagged: dark side of the ring, marty jannetty, season 4, shawn michaels, the rockers, vice tv, wwe, wwf

Dark Side of the Ring S04 Finale: Jannetty & Michaels' Violent Past

In this preview for Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 finale, tensions between Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels turn violent.

With the fourth season finale set to hit screens next week Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring may have saved the most controversial subject to the end. Co-creators Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's pro-wrestling docuseries is wrapping up its current run with "The World According to Marty Jannetty." In this go-around, the spotlight shines on Marty Jannetty & Shawn Michaels' successful run as The Rockers and how it (according to the official overview) "was eclipsed by Marty's excess, drug abuse, and possible murder." In the following clip from the episode, we learn just how violent the real-life tension between Jannetty and Michaels had become – an incident that spelled doom for the tag team.

Dark Side of the Ring S04E10 "The World According to Marty Jannetty" Preview

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Episode 10 "The World According to Marty Jannetty": Known for their raw athleticism and sex appeal, Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty's run as The Rockers was eclipsed by Marty's excess, drug abuse, and possible murder. Now, here's a look at a sneak preview, followed by a look back at the official trailer for next week's episode:

EXCLUSIVE CLIP 💥 Prior to The Rockers' legendary on-screen split, real life tension between Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels had escalated to the point of physical violence. "The World According to Marty Jannetty" premieres Tuesday at 10pm on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/pBWDCy4av6 — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) August 5, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Now, here's a look back at the official season trailer – with the season finale of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring hitting screens on Tuesday, August 8th at 10 pm ET:

"We're incredibly grateful to our viewers for giving this show the life that it has had for the past 4 years. As lifelong fans of professional wrestling, our subjects continue to inspire us. There are so many fascinating and compelling stories left to tell, and it's a privilege to share more of them in our fourth season," shared Husney & Eisener in a statement when the news and teaser were first released. "As the WWE sale works towards a close, Vice TV remains the leading chronicler of wrestling in America," said Morgan Hertzan, president of Global TV for Vice Media Group. "I'm cheering from the ropes to announce the return of 'Dark Side of the Ring,' as proven this show and its spinoffs have been incredibly successful for the network and insightful to produce, now someone tag me in!" Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.

