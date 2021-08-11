Dave Bautista Agrees That Donald Trump Won't Sleep with Ron DeSantis
Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista lashed out at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the probable 2024 Republican presidential contender's plans to withhold pay from school officials who attempt to stop the spread of the Governor's beloved COVID-19 virus with mask mandates. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for DeSantis, who he has called "a f**king disgrace" and said, "this hack is not a leader."
It was a report of DeSantis's threat to block school board members and superintendents' pay that raised Bautista's ire.
This prompted The Animal to respond:
Bautista also agreed with one of his followers, who said that no matter how much DeSantis tries to please Donald Trump, the former president will not have sex with DeSantis.
Bautista threw particular support behind one school superintendent who mandated masks despite DeSantis's warning.
Though it is unclear if Bautista mistook Rocky Hanna for his colleague Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Bautista responded:
At press time, Governor DeSantis had not responded to Bautista's tweets, but we'll be keeping an eye on the situation as always and will keep you posted if anything changes.
