Dave Bautista Agrees That Donald Trump Won't Sleep with Ron DeSantis

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista lashed out at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the probable 2024 Republican presidential contender's plans to withhold pay from school officials who attempt to stop the spread of the Governor's beloved COVID-19 virus with mask mandates. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for DeSantis, who he has called "a f**king disgrace" and said, "this hack is not a leader."

It was a report of DeSantis's threat to block school board members and superintendents' pay that raised Bautista's ire.

BREAKING: The Governor's office is now threatening to withhold salaries of superintendents and school board members who impose mask mandates. — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) August 9, 2021 Show Full Tweet

This prompted The Animal to respond:

Wtf?! No Floridian should be ok with this. #DeathSantis is power drunk and it's out of fucking control. I mean how bad does Florida have to be before this asshole decides that maybe it's a good idea to start trying to save lives? And that's asking for the minimal! Just try! 🤬 https://t.co/w3WgfmaGhh — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 9, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bautista also agreed with one of his followers, who said that no matter how much DeSantis tries to please Donald Trump, the former president will not have sex with DeSantis.

He and Trump will turn on each other. Save this tweet. https://t.co/mAOKHOia0C — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 9, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bautista threw particular support behind one school superintendent who mandated masks despite DeSantis's warning.

Florida's Capital City and County @LeonSchools just mandated masks grades K-8th grade. Thank you Superintendent Rocky Hanna. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) August 9, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Though it is unclear if Bautista mistook Rocky Hanna for his colleague Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Bautista responded:

If Rocky loses a paycheck I'm going to lose my💩! Can't believe #DeathSantis !🤬Thank you for looking out for the kids. Got a 13 yr old with an 8 yr old little brother in Tampa and their mom has a seriously compromised immune system from yrs of chemo and radiation. #stressed https://t.co/qD2oL4Z0is — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 9, 2021 Show Full Tweet

At press time, Governor DeSantis had not responded to Bautista's tweets, but we'll be keeping an eye on the situation as always and will keep you posted if anything changes.

