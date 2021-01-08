Comic Book Star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tells Ted Cruz to Resign

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, United States Congresswoman and star of the Devil's Due comic book Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force, took aim at Senator Ted Cruz on Twitter, calling on Cruz to resign in the wake of attempts to raise funds to overturn the election while a pro-Trump mob invaded the Capitol Building, terrifying representatives attempting to perform their constitutional duty to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday," Cortez tweeted Thursday in response to a statement from Cruz condemning the attack on the Capitol. "And how you fundraised off this riot. Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion."

Cruz denied Ocasio-Cortez's claim, saying, "@AOC You are a liar. Leading a debate in the Senate on ensuring election integrity is doing our jobs, and it's in no way responsible for the despicable terrorists who attacked the Capitol yesterday. And sorry, I ain't going anywhere. When you and your socialist buddies try to massively raise taxes, when you try to pass the green new deal & destroy millions of jobs, when you push for amnesty, when you try to pack the Supreme Court w/ activists to undermine our Constitutional rights… I will fight that every step & stand with the People."

But Ocasio-Cortez responded, tweeting a screencap of a fundraising message sent by Cruz's campaign as the rioters were ransacking the Capitol. "Oh – you're accusing me of lying? Isn't this you? Your campaign sent out this fundraising message as people were sieging the Capitol. You claimed to be 'leading the fight to reject electors.' Clashes started around 1:20pm. This message was sent after the Capitol was breached."

"Your complete refusal to acknowledge any of the above harm, wrongdoing, or even misjudgement; & your lack of any self-reflection in how these acts contributed to yesterday's chaos is alarming. It is unbecoming of any elected official and makes you unfit for the office you occupy," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, adding: "Resign."