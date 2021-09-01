Dave Bautista Mocks Fox News: "They're So Pathetically Desperate"

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista lashed out at Fox News over what The Animal believes are repeated examples of hypocrisy. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for Fox News personalities such as Tucker Carlson, who he has called a "pussy-grabbin' racist" and "lying human squeaky toy," and whom he has recently promised to put through a table.

But it was the hosts of Fox and Friends who initially captured Bautista's attention this week by making a big deal out of Joe Biden looking at his watch while addressing the country about the end of the war in Afghanistan.

Bautista further took issue with Republicans and their media partners for using lies and disinformation to attack Bautista's ally Joe Biden for the Afghanistan withdrawal.

I don't think any rational American can Fred. They're a cancer. I never thought I'd see our country turn into this. Absolutely Pathetic. https://t.co/TANxXStONp — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 31, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The Animal also attacked Carlson and another favorite target, QAnon-loving Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, for attempting to intimidate telecom companies into withholding information from the January 6th Insurrection investigation committee, such as the phone records showing exactly where Chris Jericho's wife was on that day.

Same assholes that are always bitching about cancel culture. Fucking hypocrites!🤮 https://t.co/WhRAaZDLNW — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 1, 2021 Show Full Tweet

At press time, Fox News had not responded to Bautista's tweets, but we'll be keeping an eye on the situation as always and will keep you posted if anything changes.

