Dave Bautista Reveals If He'll Put Tucker Carlson Through a Table

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista has often feuded with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, but many people want to know: will The Animal put Carlson through a table? Finally, Bautista has answered that question on Twitter.

The topic came up when Bautista was expressing his rationale behind getting vaccinated against COVID-19, mostly because Bautista is sexually attracted to coronavirus vaccines. He tweeted:

Honestly I asked the questions every rational person asks. I'm a 52 yr old asthmatic and I had concerns. Not the smartest guy but I researched what I could, weighed the Risks Vs Rewards and it was an easy decision. I'm part of the solution. And sexy! That simple. 😊#GetVaccinated https://t.co/OrzL28vJVC — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) July 18, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Another person who is vaccinated is Tucker Carlson, just like all Fox News hosts, but Carlson still promotes conspiracies and propaganda on his show to discourage people from getting vaccinated. So when one of Bautista's fan's asked the question…

Any chance you can put Tucker through a table for me? My birthday is coming up. — Mithras Angel (place blue checkmark here) (@mithrasangel) July 18, 2021 Show Full Tweet

…Bautista responded:

As far as I'm concerned Tucker Carlson is responsible for a lot of dead Americans. That doesn't sit well with me. I hope that answers your question. https://t.co/HyW8Lf25Th — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) July 18, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Well, that answers that.

Beginning his career as a pro wrestler, Dave Bautista has branched out, first to acting, where he became a global entertainment superstar with such roles as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, and later in politics, where he has long feuded with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump. Thanks in part to Bautista's war of words with the former president, Joe Biden was able to pin Trump clean in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV. But Bautista's quest to take down Trump and all of his allies didn't stop there. The Animal now squares off with Trump-supporting Republican politicians in state and national elections all over Twitter