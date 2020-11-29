Dave Bautista on Georgia Trump Supporters: Not the Brightest Lot

Former WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista may have won the big match when Donald Trump lost the election, but that doesn't mean the long-running feud between these WWE Hall-of-Famers is over. With Joe Biden set to become the next GM of America, Bautista took aim at Trump supporters in the State of Georgia.

"They're just really not the brightest lot are they?" Bautista tweeted. "It's actually impressive how much they've accomplished being so stupid. I mean they managed to put on clothes and gather in one spot. Not much but that's something to be proud of. Bless their hearts."

After helping President-elect Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump in the general election, Bautista has now set his sites on helping the Democrats win the two Senate runoff races in Georgia, which will decide which party controls the Senate and thus have a very powerful effect on Joe Biden's ability to execute his agenda. With that in mind, Bautista took aim at one Georgia Senate Republican, Kelly Loeffler, who tweeted in support of Trump's demands for a Georgia recount.

"Installed Senator!Transparent AF! Desperate sycophant elitist fraud!" Bautista tweeted. "The more you ride those coattails,the more you expose that you have no right holding that senate seat. Get on that jet fly away. @ReverendWarnock all day long! #PublicServant #GeorgiansVoteRevWarnockAndJonOssoff"

