Dave Bautista Praises Tucker Carlson for Minister of Propaganda Job

Former WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista has gotten a lot of press from this very website for being mean to fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump and his various cronies, sycophants, and large adult sons. But every once in awhile, Bautista may say something nice about someone working for the Trump administration. Take, for example, Tucker Carlson, Fox News host, and human personification of erectile dysfunction.

Bautista responded to a clip of Carlson saying it's time to lay off Hunter Biden (after promoting conspiracy theories about him for months). "That's so sweet!" Bautista tweeted. "@TuckerCarlson you're such a good spirited piece of shit. You've done an excellent job as Minister of Propaganda. Well done! Yayyyyy!!!"

Bautista was less complimentary of other Republican politicians and pundits here in the days leading up to the election, saying of Idaho's Lieutenant Governor protesting coronavirus restrictions by driving around in a van with a bible and a gun, "Desperate AF." The Animal also had some unkind words for Donald Trump Jr., saying of the president's top large adult son, "Besides Dumb-Dumb Jr being a total shit stain, is it bizarre how much he shoves his Instagram down everyone's throat? Desperate AF!!! #DaddyIssues" And when Bautista learned that Brett Farve endorsed Donald Trump, he said, "Specials predators gotta stick together!"

As the election draws nearer, Dave Bautista will likely ramp up his attacks on President Trump and his surrogates, just as Bleeding Cool will ramp up our coverage of Dave Bautista's tweets. That's because, after the election, who knows if Dave Bautista will even tweet about politics anymore? If Trump loses, it could eliminate an entire sector of the internet click economy by taking away our ability to create clickbait articles out of his tweets. Of course, some of our readers might prefer that, but not Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth, who has kept me locked in the basement of Bleeding Cool for months forcing me to produce these articles under threat of violence. [Editor's Note: Telling you to meet your deadlines with a firm hand isn't a threat of violence.]