Dave Bautista Predicts Trump Will Turn on Son to Save "Bloated Ass"

Former WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista has long been involved in a feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump, and when a pro wrestling feud lasts as long as this one does, you need to start getting other people involved to keep things interested. With that in mind, Bautista has put in his sights the large adult son of Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr.

Bautista took aim at Trump Jr. for his involvement in the We Build the Wall scam, responding to a video of Trump Jr. praising the program to say, "Of course he did. Because @DonaldJTrumpJr is a scummy piece of shit. Makes perfect sense. You know!! Apple, tree etc etc.."

We Build the Wall is ostensibly a non-profit organization, started as a GoFundMe, in which Donald Trump marks attempted to raise money to build the wall after it became clear that, unlike what the president claimed during his campaign, Mexico was not going to pay for the wall. However, last week, the acting District Attorney for Southern New York indicted founder Brian Kolfage, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, and two others for allegedly laundering money from the campaign. Though Donald Trump Jr. was not indicted, he has been a vocal supporter of the campaign in the past.

But it wasn't just the integrity of the president's son that The Animal went after. Bautista also effectively said that Donald Trump doesn't love his son enough to protect him, claiming Trump will throw his own son under the bus to save himself from this scandal if he needs to. "My money says piece of shit senior throws piece of shit Jr under the bus one day to save his own big bloated ass," Bautista tweeted.

With President Trump already distancing himself from those involved in the indictment, can his own son be far behind? Bautista seems to think so, and with good reason. Pro wrestling, of course, has a long history of fathers betraying their sons, as seen recently when Vince McMahon forced his own large adult son, Shane McMahon, to face The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match. The two have since reconciled.