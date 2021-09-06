Dave Bautista Puts Over Kid Who Gave Finger to Anti-Mask Protestors
Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista threw his support this week behind a school child who gave the middle finger to a group of anti-mask protestors from a school bus. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for anti-maskers, but instead of lashing out at the anti-maskers with a Twitter tirade, he… well, he did that too, but The Animal also offered to pay for college for the kid who gave them the finger, amongst other things.
Bautista responded to a photo showing a child on a school bus flipping the bird at some anti-maskers outside the bus, writing:
But aside from accusing the anti-maskers of being potential child predators, Bautista expressed his deep appreciation for the child.
And the former WWE Champion was willing to put his money where his mouth is, offering not only to pay for college for the kid, but to buy them a car, drive them to important school events, and provide them with a lifetime supply of sneakers.
At press time, the child's parents had not responded to Bautista's tweets, but we'll be keeping an eye on the situation as always and will keep you posted if anything changes.
Here at Bleeding Cool, we pride ourselves on being your number two source for news about Dave Bautista's tweets (the number one source is technically Dave Bautista's Twitter). Each day, our investigative team closely analyzed Bautista's Twitter feed for any comments that can be turned into clickbait arti– we mean, breaking news. You can read our archives of Dave Bautista tweet news at the Bautista vs. Trump archive page.