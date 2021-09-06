Dave Bautista Puts Over Kid Who Gave Finger to Anti-Mask Protestors

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista threw his support this week behind a school child who gave the middle finger to a group of anti-mask protestors from a school bus. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for anti-maskers, but instead of lashing out at the anti-maskers with a Twitter tirade, he… well, he did that too, but The Animal also offered to pay for college for the kid who gave them the finger, amongst other things.

Bautista responded to a photo showing a child on a school bus flipping the bird at some anti-maskers outside the bus, writing:

To all the sorry sons a bitches more concerned with being a political extremist bully than with the health and safety of our children I join this kid in saying 🖕🏽… and if you don't have kids in school sit the fuck down! Why are your creepy asses hanging around schools anyway?! https://t.co/A0yW1wvKji — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 5, 2021 Show Full Tweet

But aside from accusing the anti-maskers of being potential child predators, Bautista expressed his deep appreciation for the child.

That kid gives me hope. That kid says we got this, back off! That kid says the hostile environment you're creating is 100 times worse than this little mask! God I love that kid! ✊🏼 https://t.co/RhLvurpGtG — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 5, 2021 Show Full Tweet

And the former WWE Champion was willing to put his money where his mouth is, offering not only to pay for college for the kid, but to buy them a car, drive them to important school events, and provide them with a lifetime supply of sneakers.

I want to pitch in on this kids college fund! I might buy this kid their first car. I'll chauffeur that kid to their junior and senior proms! I'm buying that kid the newest Lebrons until they graduate! 😂 https://t.co/RhLvurpGtG — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 5, 2021 Show Full Tweet

At press time, the child's parents had not responded to Bautista's tweets, but we'll be keeping an eye on the situation as always and will keep you posted if anything changes.

