Dave Bautista Reveals All the Side Effects of the Trump Virus

Former WWE WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista may be adding a new title to his list of accolades: healthcare specialist. The Animal took to Twitter this week to name a list of all the side effects of the Trump Virus, a very serious medical condition which, we gather from context clues, causes people to be marks for President Donald Trump.

"Stupidity is a direct side affect of the #TrumpVirus," Bautista tweeted. "Side Effects may include: racism, conspiracy theory, entitlement, bigotry, irrationalism, overeating, hypocrisy, bullying, bot following, rage, vocabulary loss, uncontrollable desire to hate anyone who doesn't agree with you."

Bautista has long been involved in an ongoing feud with President Trump, one which will presumably culminate in a big blowoff match at WrestleMania next year, provided Trump finishes his current feud with Joe Biden at the Election PPV in November. But the feud has been mostly one-sided, with The Animal carrying the entire feud with a constant stream of promos on Twitter.

"Just gonna add that it's too bad President Adolf @realDonaldTrump didn't deliver that health plan he's been promising for 4 years!!" Bautista continued when a mark offered to write prescriptions for the drug STFU for everyone affected by the virus. "Those scripts are going to be expensive AF for you #MAGAts .. I guess just more shit for you to be angry about and blame on @BarackObama"

"@realDonaldTrump could be on a leash held by Putin while wearing a swastika arm band and bad mouthing military hero's through the big orange ball in his mouth and his supporters would still say 'he's a patriot!'" Bautista added, presumably naming yet another symptom.